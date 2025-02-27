Pioneering Seattle-Based University Names Seasoned Higher Education Leader and Grantmaker as New President

City University of Seattle announces Suzanne E. Walsh as its next president; transformational leader in higher education innovation, philanthropy and student success will drive CityU's next phase of student success and community impact

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- City University of Seattle (CityU)—a private, nonprofit leader in serving nontraditional, working, military students and offering diverse global study opportunities—today announced the appointment of Suzanne Elise Walsh as its new president, effective July 1, 2025. Walsh most recently served as the president of Bennett College, an all-women's historically Black college in North Carolina, and brings extensive experience in higher education innovation, philanthropy, and community-focused leadership through previous roles at the Gates Foundation. She is the first woman and first person of color to hold the role in the university's fifty-year history.

"We're thrilled to welcome Suzanne Walsh as the next leader of CityU," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University and chair of CityU's Board of Trustees. "Throughout her remarkable career, Suzanne has been a powerful catalyst for student success—working across HBCUs, public universities, and community colleges to expand access, enhance learning, and help students learn well and finish strong. Her deep commitment to student success, combined with her track record of innovation, makes her an ideal leader to guide CityU into its next chapter."

Selected after a comprehensive national search, Walsh assumes the presidency during a period of continued growth and innovation at CityU, well-known for its distinctive focus on working adults and creative partnerships with employers. For more than 50 years, CityU has been a trailblazer in expanding access to high-quality, career-aligned pathways for nontraditional learners in the Pacific Northwest.

With a mission rooted in serving working professionals, international students, and lifelong learners, CityU specializes in flexible, workforce-aligned degrees and credentials that reflect the evolving needs of today's workforce. More than 75% of its students take online or hybrid courses, and the vast majority study part-time, balancing their education with family, career or military service. Through global partnerships and a faculty of industry practitioners, CityU works in concert with regional employers—such as Boeing and Amazon—as well as partner institutions, community organizations, K-12 schools, and the military to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the workforce.

With more than 20 years of experience in education leadership, Walsh has pioneered policies and initiatives at the intersection of innovation, technology, data, and effective learning for nontraditional and underrepresented learners. Her expertise in transforming educational institutions and building impactful partnerships will be crucial in advancing CityU's mission to provide career-relevant, flexible, and accessible education to lifelong learners.

"I've been fortunate to call Seattle and the Puget Sound region home for many years, and the opportunity to give back to this vibrant community by leading CityU is truly meaningful," Walsh said. "What drew me to CityU is its student-centered mission of empowering students from all backgrounds—whether it's adult learners balancing education with career and family, international students earning a U.S. degree, or professionals upskilling for the next phase of their career. At CityU, we will build on our strong foundation of student-centered success to foster career and economic mobility and empower students to lead in their professions and communities."

Through a remarkable career spanning her time as president of Bennett College and in leadership roles at the Gates Foundation, Lumina Foundation and the Heinz Endowments, Walsh has led national initiatives that have reshaped the landscape of higher education. As deputy director of postsecondary success at the Gates Foundation, she spearheaded national initiatives aimed at increasing degree completion rates for underserved students.

A sought-after speaker at conferences like SXSW EDU, the Black Futures Summit, and ASU+GSV, Walsh is widely known for her focus on utilizing data-driven research, design thinking, and technology to solve complex challenges in higher education and society. She has also served on several nonprofit boards, including the Trellis Foundation, Achieving the Dream, and the Women's College Coalition.

A graduate of Case Western Reserve University, Walsh holds both a juris doctorate and a master's degree in social work. She earned her bachelor's degree from Cornell University and an associate degree in applied science from Hudson Valley Community College. Walsh has been awarded honorary doctorates from both Case Western Reserve University and Johnson C. Smith University. She is a past member of the Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council, having been appointed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

About City University of Seattle: Since 1973, City University of Seattle has been relentlessly reimagining higher education in the Pacific Northwest and around the world. As an accredited, nonprofit university with over 20 years in online education, our mission is to provide career-relevant education to busy professionals and promote their educational and career success. Today, CityU of Seattle is recognized as a Top 10 educator of adults nationwide, offering over 65 degrees and certificate programs in business, education, health and social sciences, and technology and computing. Whether students study online or on-site, they gain marketable skills from practitioner faculty, and network with students and alumni employed at top companies such as Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft, Starbucks, and Google.

