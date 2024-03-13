Pioneering Voices Gather for Podcasting at SXSW - Sound Summit, Exploring Platform Optimization, Creative Pathways and Industry Prospects

"The opportunity is so big in podcasting right now," said Jonathan 'MrBallen' Allen from Ballen Studios. "It's stratospheric, and people don't really know it unless they're in the industry." Post this

Four panels were held, marking the first time an event focused solely on podcasting for an entire day at SXSW. Each panel was initiated by a partner of the event, including Ad Results Media, The Roost, Magellan AI and Good Karma Brands/ESPN, offering valuable insights on 'Why Podcasting?'.

Key takeaways from Podcasting at SXSW - Sound Summit 2024:

Audience Engagement Strategies from the Stars of True Crime: Leading podcasters from the Mr Ballen Podcast and audiochuck (Dark Downeast), shared some of the challenges in handling sensitive topics with respect and care, honoring both the audience and the victims of the case they cover. They also shared strategies for audience interaction, involving listeners in the storytelling process to increase engagement - and even solve crimes.

and audiochuck (Dark Downeast), shared some of the challenges in handling sensitive topics with respect and care, honoring both the audience and the victims of the case they cover. They also shared strategies for audience interaction, involving listeners in the storytelling process to increase engagement - and even solve crimes. The Ad Bargain: Sounds Profitable debuted the results of their latest study, The Ad Bargain, which highlighted the incredible positive regard listeners have for their favorite podcasts, and how that positive regard is transferred to the brands that support the shows. In a comparison between Podcasts, YouTube, and CTV, Podcast ads scored the highest across multiple measures of attention, interest, and purchase behaviors.

Familiar Voices in Podcasting: A celebrity panel featuring Dave Coulier , Nick Viall , Christy Carlson Romano , and Brittany Luse discussed the transition from television stardom to becoming top podcasters. The panel offered insights on how they leveraged their audience from previous platforms to kickstart their podcasts, and how they adapted their content and messages to podcasting's unique format. Above all else, they emphasized adapting and evolving based on audience feedback and new technology.

, , , and discussed the transition from television stardom to becoming top podcasters. The panel offered insights on how they leveraged their audience from previous platforms to kickstart their podcasts, and how they adapted their content and messages to podcasting's unique format. Above all else, they emphasized adapting and evolving based on audience feedback and new technology. Hollywood Meets Headphones: Four of podcastings top executives, representing Paramount, Realm, ESPN, and Monkeypaw discussed how they navigate the world of cross-platform IP from podcasting to film and television - and back again. This riveting discussion shared insights into the development and production process for podcasts, emphasizing the importance of a data-backed approach to green lighting projects, understanding audience demographics, and strategically planning content releases.

"The opportunity is so big in podcasting right now," said Jonathan 'MrBallen' Allen from Ballen Studios. "It's stratospheric, and people don't really know it unless they're in the industry."

To access audio/video recordings of the panels and further explore the participants and topics covered at Podcasting at SXSW - Sound Summit, visit soundsprofitable.com/article/sxsw. Sounds Profitable extends sincere appreciation to its partners, including Ad Results Media, The Roost, ESPN/Good Karma Brands, and Magellan AI, whose support made this event possible. The team's mission is to make podcasting a permanent track at SXSW, emphasizing the enduring presence and power of podcasting in the media landscape. For more information about Sounds Profitable, visit SoundsProfitable.com.

This is SXSW Partner Programming operated under license from SXSW, LLC.

About Sounds Profitable

Sounds Profitable is the leading voice of significance for the digital audio industry. Founded in 2020 by advertising and technology veteran, Bryan Barletta, and digital audio expert, Tom Webster, Sounds Profitable offers a range of educational resources and advisory services to the podcasting sector. Featuring pioneering research, a newsletter with more than 8,500 subscribers, five daily podcasts and a weekly, forward-thinking podcast covering the essential news of podcasting, Sounds Profitable equips individuals and brands with the tools needed to level up their knowledge, effectively monetize content and ultimately grow the entire industry into an inclusive space that financially supports corporations and independents alike. With its 150 partners and growing, Sounds Profitable is committed to setting the course for the future of the audio business. For more information, please visit soundsprofitable.com and follow along on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/sounds-profitable.

Media Contact

Eliza Kjar, Palmer Public Inc., 1 7125517774, [email protected], https://palmerpublic.com/

SOURCE Sounds Profitable