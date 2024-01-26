Pioneering Wellness Brand SHA Opens Its First Outpost on the Mexican Caribbean, Marking the Start of the Brand's Ambitious Plans to Have a SHA on Every Continent

Today, pioneering wellness brand, SHA opens its highly-anticipated Mexico outpost, in the first phase of its global expansion plans. Post this

Today, pioneering wellness brand, SHA opens its highly-anticipated Mexico outpost, in the first phase of its global expansion plans. Building on the success of its flagship clinic in Spain, the expansion has been developed to reflect the consumer demand to place health and well-being at the forefront of all areas of life – business and personal. SHA Mexico is located in the state of Quintana Roo, in the eastern portion of the Yucatán Peninsula. A further opening is set for the Emirates in 2025.

The Property & Design

SHA Mexico embodies the brand's commitment to health and well-being rising above the Mayan jungle as a striking building inspired by the human genome. Designed by renowned Mexican architectural firm, Sordo Madaleno and the prestigious interior designer, Alejandro Escudero, the property seamlessly blends the indoors with the outdoors with an organic, sustainable and contemporary feel. Thoughtfully selected natural materials such as Mexican ceramics, wicker, autochthonous textiles, and marble, in combination with the use of renewable energies, will minimise environmental impact. Lush tropical gardens have been curated by Maat Handasa, who designed the landscape to respect the local species. With its own stretch of white sand beach, SHA Mexico sits across from the largest coral reef in the northern hemisphere, a marine ecosystem of protected species.

The complex itself will be made up of 35 residences and 100 ocean front rooms & suites, each with private balconies that feature panoramic vistas of the turquoise Caribbean Sea and luxurious bathrooms, all fitted with rain showers.

The Concept

Each health programme will be curated to meet the guests' needs and goals through nine key disciplines: healthy nutrition, preventive & well-ageing, holistic medicine, cognitive stimulation, advanced preventive diagnostics, well-being & inner balance, physical performance and healthy living academy which all come together to form what has become known as the SHA Method.

Guests will choose between four personalised health programmes (which will mimic that of those in SHA's Spanish outpost and range from four to 21 days). Naturally, they will be led by renowned professionals and experts in four distinctive areas of health and well-being impact: Rebalance & Reenergize, Detox & Optimal Weight, Well-Ageing & Prevention and Leader's Performance.

"I am thrilled to witness the realization of our vision as SHA Wellness Clinic opens its doors in Mexico, marking a new chapter in integrative health and well-being. Our commitment to transformative health experiences and unparalleled hospitality is now extended to the heart of Mexico, inviting individuals to embark on a journey of self-discovery and optimal health. This is not just an inauguration; it's a celebration of a harmonious blend of nature, science, and luxury, creating a sanctuary where balance is not just achieved but embraced," mentioned Alejandro Bataller, Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer of AB Living, the owning and operating group behind SHA.

The Expansion

This carefully planned expansion programme has been developed by AB Living Group The decision to move to Mexico was led by an in-depth analysis of various locations, their climate and surrounding environment, alongside connectivity and access to clinic resources. Through this new venture, SHA Wellness Clinic will continue to drive its award-winning concept forward, redefining integrated and transformative wellness across the globe.

About SHA Wellness Clinic

SHA Wellness Clinic is a pioneering wellness clinic in Spain, Mexico (opened 2024) and UAE (opening in 2026) whose mission is to help people live longer and better through a holistic and integrated approach to health. The SHA Method, developed and supervised by world-renowned experts, integrates cutting-edge treatments offered by scientific medicine - especially in the preventive, genetic and anti-ageing fields - with the most effective natural therapies, especially focusing on highly therapeutic nutrition. In order to meet the needs and wellness goals of each guest, SHA offers different personalised and carefully tailored health programmes to each guest upon arrival, always after expert medical and therapeutic evaluations have been carried out. SHA is an experience which represents a turning point in a person's life, where health is understood not only as the absence of illness, but as an optimal state of complete physical, mental and spiritual well-being in harmony with the environment, ideal weight and great vitality. SHA Wellness has received dozens of international awards and has earned a well-deserved reputation as a world leader in health and wellness.

About AB Living

AB Living is a business group that specialises in health and wellbeing, luxury hospitality and premium properties, prioritising excellence, design, and sustainability in every single one of its projects. Its three pillars include: AB Wellbeing with innovative wellness centres that make a positive difference in people's health; AB Hospitality, developing iconic properties in the heart of nature, created in partnership with prestigious hotel brands to make your leisure time matter and AB Properties, focused on residential developments set in exceptional surroundings with exquisite care for every detail.

