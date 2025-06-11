PIP Annual Convention Celebrates 60 Years and Recognizes Top Performance Awards

PIP, a leading marketing, signs and print services provider, honored top-performing franchisees at its recent PIP Convention and Vendor Show, which welcomed PIP owners from across the country and featured the latest insights and tools for franchisees to grow their business.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PIP, a leading marketing, signs and print services provider, honored top-performing franchisees at its annual PIP Convention and Vendor Show, held May 6-9 in New Orleans. The event welcomed PIP owners from across the country and featured the latest insights and tools for franchisees to grow their business. It also provided an opportunity to celebrate the network's achievements.

Additionally, the PIP franchise is celebrating its 60th anniversary of providing advanced marketing and print solutions to businesses across the nation – a significant milestone for the company.

The PIP Franchisee of the Year Award – the franchise network's most prestigious award – was presented to Walter and Casey Kozlov of PIP in Greer, South Carolina. The award is given to a franchisee who represents the PIP brand well in their community, has contributed to improving the network and has supported and fostered his or her fellow franchisees.

"Walter and his team are high achievers who are continually looking for ways to provide their customers with a variety of new products and the highest quality customer service. Walter has a long history with the PIP franchise and we are fortunate to have him in our network operating his successful location in Greer," said Richard Lowe, president and CEO of Franchise Services Inc., the parent company of PIP.

FSI honored its top-performing PIP franchisees based on sales volume. The following PIP franchisees were recognized as the Top 10 franchisees in the network based on 2024 sales:

The Fulner Family, PIP Indianapolis, IN and Nashville, TN

Shelley Bramstedt and John & Jan Tatham, PIP Anchorage, AK

Bruce & Linda Pansky and Matt & Nicole Beresford, PIP Downey, CA

Justin Tracy and Sam Tracy, PIP Riverside and Corona, CA

Chris Cochran and Shane Parker, PIP Peoria, IL

Bob & Claudia Pelzek and Adam Pelzek, PIP East Longmeadow, MA

Jennifer Allen & Mike Maystead, PIP Palo Alto, CA

& Mike Maystead, PIP The Geller Family, PIP Ft. Lauderdale, FL

The Tiedt Family, PIP Iowa City, IA

Joe Mitchell and Ryan Efferding, PIP Omaha, NE

In addition, awards were given in these categories based on sales, Top 25, Volume Increase Percentage (VIP), Century Club and Million Dollar Club.

The annual event also featured a dynamic Vendor Show that drew more than 60 vendors, who provided a variety of print, signage and marketing products and services. Xerox, a leader in office and production print technology, was the conference's signature sponsor and showcased their latest product offerings.

About PIP:

PIP is a marketing, signs and print services provider that specializes in the creation and execution of growth-oriented solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses. Through a worldwide network of independently owned and operated franchises and affiliates, PIP offers robust digital and offset printing, variable printing, interior and exterior signage, direct mail and fulfillment services, finishing and binding, promotional products, graphic design, tradeshow and event marketing, and websites, including online ordering portals. Advanced solutions include integrated marketing campaigns, labels, packaging, video assistance, social media and mobile marketing. For more than 50 years, PIP has led the industry by offering innovative solutions that help our customers communicate better.

