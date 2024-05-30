PIP Annual Convention Recognizes Five Decades of Franchise Ownership along with other Performance Awards

PIP, a leading marketing, signs and print services provider, honored top-performing and long-tenured family franchisees at its annual PIP Convention and Vendor Show, held May 7-10 in Phoenix, Arizona. The multi-day event, which welcomed PIP owners from across the country, featured the latest insights and tools for franchisees to grow their business. It also provided an opportunity to celebrate the network's achievements.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PIP, a leading marketing, signs and print services provider, honored top-performing and long-tenured family franchisees at its annual PIP Convention and Vendor Show, held May 7-10 in Phoenix, Arizona. The multi-day event, which welcomed PIP owners from across the country, featured the latest insights and tools for franchisees to grow their business. It also provided an opportunity to celebrate the network's achievements.

The PIP Franchisee of the Year Award – the franchise network's most prestigious award – was presented to Bob, Claudia and Adam Pelzek of PIP in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. The award is given to a franchisee who represents the PIP brand well in their community, has contributed to improving the network and has supported and fostered his or her fellow franchisees.

"The Pelzeks are perennial high achievers, consistently in the top ten in sales volume, and continually using the latest technology and a diversified set of equipment to offer their customers a wide array of new products and services. We are fortunate to have Bob, Claudia and their son, Adam, as part of our network," said Richard Lowe, president and COO of Franchise Services Inc., the parent company of PIP.

The PIP network also recognized franchisee families who have been in business, through various generations, for 50 years. These dedicated families have contributed to the brand's growth and success, and this milestone is a testament to their adapting, innovative, entrepreneurial spirit, Lowe explained. The owners celebrating a 50th anniversary, included:

Jennifer Allen & Mike Maystead , Palo Alto, CA

, Bruce and Linda Pansky and Matt and Nicole Beresford , Downey, CA

and , Scott Fulner, Tom Fulner and Carol Sandberg , Nashville, TN and Indianapolis, IN

and , and Justin Tracy and Sam Tracy , Riverside, CA and Corona, CA

, and Bob, Claudia and Adam Pelzek , East Longmeadow, MA

, Kathryn Ilten-Holmes, Brian and Joanie Ilten , Santa Fe Springs, CA

, Tony and Bud Kistner , Carmel, IN

, Jay Levine, San Diego, CA

In addition, awards were given in these categories based on sales, Top 10, Top 25, Volume Increase Percentage (VIP), Century Club and Million Dollar Club.

The annual event also featured a dynamic Vendor Show that drew more than 60 vendors, who provided a variety of print, signage and marketing products and services. Xerox, a leader in office and production print technology, was the conference's signature sponsor and showcased their latest product offerings.

