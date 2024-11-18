'PIPAC' Procedure Delivers Hope, Improves Lives of Cancer Patients With Inoperable Tumors

"The pressurized aerosolized delivery system allows for lower doses of chemotherapy while improving penetration, all within a minimally-invasive procedure that eliminates the need for an overnight hospital stay." - Omar Llaguna, MD Post this

"The pressurized aerosolized delivery system allows for lower doses of chemotherapy while improving penetration, all within a minimally-invasive procedure that eliminates the need for an overnight hospital stay," said Llaguna.

Often referred to as "aerosol chemo," PIPAC is delivered through laparoscopic incisions directly into the abdominal cavity of patients with peritoneal cancers. Dr. Llaguna says the procedure typically lasts around 45 minutes. "Remarkably, in about 20% of cases, patients who were previously deemed inoperable became candidates for surgery. Even when surgery isn't feasible, PIPAC offers significant symptom relief and can extend the lives of patients who might otherwise have very limited time."

To learn more about PIPAC, schedule a consultation, or if you are a physician interested in making a patient referral, contact Memorial's Division of Surgical Oncology at 954-844-9520.

Memorial Cancer Institute is one of the largest cancer centers in Florida, treating nearly 5,000 newly diagnosed patients each year and pioneering advances in patient care. Through a research alliance with Florida Atlantic University, Memorial Cancer Institute is among a select group of Florida-designated "Cancer Centers of Excellence," offering diagnosis, integrated treatment, clinical trials/research, counseling, and support services customized for the patient and their family in a healing environment close to home.

Part of Memorial Healthcare System, Memorial Cancer Institute recently expanded with a 125,000 square foot center on the campus of Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines that includes disease-specialized oncologists, chemotherapy infusions, a full array of radiation oncology treatments, a dedicated breast center, the Moffitt Malignant Hematology and Cellular Therapy program, the Benign Hematology program, Integrative Medicine and social work, nutrition, and navigation support services. It also features a Center for Body, Mind and Spirit for prosthetics and salon services, conference center, private infusion bays, a rooftop garden, meditation sanctuary, and an on-site café, cementing Memorial's place as a home for world-class cancer treatment and high-quality patient and family-centered care.

To learn more, visit http://www.mhs.net/services/cancer.

