Pipeline360 Appoints Mike Lawlor as President to Lead Next Phase of Disciplined Growth

"Pipeline360 has strong fundamentals and a significant opportunity ahead," said Lawlor. "My priority is to quickly align the organization around disciplined execution, operational clarity, and measurable outcomes for our clients. Post this

Tony Uphoff will transition into an advisory role to the Board, where he will continue to support the company's long-term strategic direction.

Pipeline360 remains committed to delivering differentiated demand marketing solutions across its marketplace and technology offerings while strengthening long-term relationships across enterprise, mid-market, and growth-focused brands, as well as media organizations and strategic partners.

Over the coming weeks, Lawlor will engage with employees, customers, and partners to refine priorities and strengthen the company's position in the market.

About Pipeline360

Pipeline360 is a trusted partner for B2B marketers seeking predictable, scalable pipeline growth. Through its Demand-as-a-Service model and B2B marketplace, the company streamlines pipeline generation across Branded Demand, content syndication, digital advertising, and creative services. Leading global brands, including Adobe, Red Hat, and Splunk, trust Pipeline360 to fuel revenue and growth. Learn more at www.pipeline-360.com.

