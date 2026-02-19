Pipeline360 Appoints Mike Lawlor as President to Lead Next Phase of Disciplined Growth

Seasoned media and SaaS executive brings over 20 years of leadership experience to strengthen operational execution, revenue predictability, and long-term market expansion.
BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawlor brings more than two decades of leadership experience across media, SaaS, and advertising technology. As Chief Operations and Services Officer at FreeWheel, he led a global organization of more than 300 and helped build the operating foundation behind one of the leading premium video marketplaces, driving revenue predictability, margin discipline, and scalable growth. He has also held leadership roles at The Trade Desk, Univision, and NBCUniversal.
"Pipeline360 has strong fundamentals, including durable client relationships, experienced teams, and significant market opportunity," said Lawlor. "My focus is clear: listen, assess quickly, and align the organization around disciplined execution that drives measurable client impact."
Tony Uphoff will transition into an advisory role to the Board, where he will continue to support the company's long-term strategic direction.
Pipeline360 remains committed to delivering differentiated demand marketing solutions across its marketplace and technology offerings while strengthening long-term relationships across enterprise, mid-market, and growth-focused brands, as well as media organizations and strategic partners.
Over the coming weeks, Lawlor will engage with employees, customers, and partners to refine priorities and strengthen the company's position in the market.
About Pipeline360
Pipeline360 is a trusted partner for B2B marketers seeking predictable, scalable pipeline growth. Through its Demand-as-a-Service model and B2B marketplace, the company streamlines pipeline generation across Branded Demand, content syndication, digital advertising, and creative services. Leading global brands, including Adobe, Red Hat, and Splunk, trust Pipeline360 to fuel revenue and growth. Learn more at www.pipeline-360.com.
Media Contact
Matt Hummel, Pipeline360, 1 4693963867, matt.hummel@pipeline-360.com, www.pipeline-360.com
SOURCE Pipeline360
Share this article