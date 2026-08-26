Pipeline360 Brings Connected TV to B2B Demand with Expanded Ads360

"Running video ads is the easy part. Connecting big-screen awareness to account engagement and site activity is the hard part, and it is the only part that shows up in pipeline." — Matt Hummel, Chief Marketing Officer, Pipeline360 Post this

"Demand capture only reaches the buyers already in market, and that pool is smaller than most B2B teams want to admit," said Matt Hummel, Chief Marketing Officer at Pipeline360. "Buying groups have grown, journeys have stopped being linear, and waiting for a hand to go up is not a strategy. Ads360 gives marketers a way to create demand earlier and keep it moving after the form fill."

Connected TV anchors the expansion. It brings B2B advertising into premium streaming environments and helps marketers reach more of the buying group with full-screen video, building awareness with target accounts earlier in the journey and reinforcing channels such as content syndication, display, paid social, and retargeting.

"Running video ads is the easy part," added Hummel. "Connecting big-screen awareness to account engagement and site activity is the hard part, and it is the only part that shows up in pipeline."

The expanded Ads360 capabilities include:

Connected TV and Streaming Video Reach target accounts and buying groups with premium, full-screen video across connected TV and streaming environments.

Paid Social Activation Activate demand where B2B buyers discover, research, and engage, including LinkedIn, Meta, Reddit, and TikTok.

Account-Based Advertising Focus media around target accounts, buying groups, and pipeline priorities with account-based activation across selected channels.

Site Signals and Retargeting Connect media activity to meaningful buyer actions, including site visits, content engagement, form fills, demo requests, and conversions, and build retargeting audiences from that activity.

Demand-Focused Reporting Give teams visibility into delivery, engagement, account activity, site signals, and recommended next steps.

Ads360 activation draws on the same audience and engagement data that powers Pipeline360's lead generation programs, through Navi360. That shared foundation is what allows advertising, content syndication, and nurture to work against one view of the account rather than three disconnected ones.

Together, these capabilities help marketers move past isolated advertising tactics and build connected programs that support awareness, engagement, lead capture, nurture, and pipeline progression.

About Pipeline360

Pipeline360 helps B2B marketers engage buying groups, capture demand, and move pipeline forward. Its managed Demand-as-a-Service model replaces the work of coordinating separate vendors for advertising, lead generation, nurture, and reporting, so teams spend less time managing complexity and more time acting on demand.

For more information, visit pipeline360.com.

Media Contact

Matt Hummel, Pipeline360, 1 4693963867, [email protected], www.pipeline360.com

SOURCE Pipeline360