Pipeline360 Expands APAC Presence with Joseph McCarthy as Senior Account Director

"What drew me to Pipeline360 is its commitment to helping marketers streamline operations, refine strategy, and prioritise real, measurable outcomes." - Joseph McCarthy, Senior Account Director, Pipeline360 Post this

"APAC is a key growth market for Pipeline360, and our continued investment in the region reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of B2B marketers globally," said Elizabeth D'Arcy-Potts, Commercial Managing Director of EMEA and Asia-Pacific at Pipeline360. "With a deep understanding of the APAC market, industry, and partner ecosystem, Joseph will be instrumental in driving customer engagement, expanding our market reach, and scaling our growth across the region."

McCarthy brings a wealth of B2B marketing industry experience to Pipeline360, having most recently served as Sales Director for Enterprise Accounts at Madison Logic. His extensive background also includes key leadership roles as Account Director at TechTarget and Director of Sales at BrightTalk. At BrightTalk, McCarthy established a commercial presence in Asia Pacific as the first person on the ground; grew the Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia markets; and led market expansion in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam).

"Having spent the past six years in Singapore, I've seen firsthand the unique challenges APAC marketers face - from navigating multiple time zones, languages and cultural norms to managing market maturity, technology adoption, and data compliance," said Joseph McCarthy. "What drew me to Pipeline360 is its commitment to addressing these pain points head-on by helping marketers streamline operations, refine strategy, and prioritise real, measurable outcomes."

As part of its investment in the APAC region, Pipeline360 has commissioned in-depth market research on "The 2025 State of B2B Pipeline Growth," which will include an analysis of the APAC B2B marketing landscape. The company will sponsor and host a panel discussion to discuss its findings at the B2B Marketing Leaders Forum APAC 2025 in Sydney, Australia in May as well as the B2B Marketing Leaders Forum Asia 2025 in Singapore in October.

About Pipeline360

Pipeline360 is the trusted partner for B2B marketers seeking predictable, scalable pipeline growth without added complexity. Our Demand-as-a-Service model, fueled by our powerful B2B marketplace, streamlines the entire pipeline generation process, delivering Branded Demand, advanced content syndication, targeted digital advertising, performance insights, and leading content and creative services.

Through data-driven intelligence and enabling technology, Pipeline360 takes a strategic, end-to-end approach tailored to today's evolving B2B buying journey. Leading global brands, including Adobe, Red Hat, and Splunk, trust Pipeline360 to fuel their revenue and growth. Learn more at www.pipeline-360.com.

Media Contact

Erica Perng, Pipeline360, 1 866-478-0326, [email protected], www.pipeline-360.com

SOURCE Pipeline360