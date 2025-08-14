Pipeline360 Honored for Innovation in B2B Marketing Technology at 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

"This recognition underscores our mission to help B2B marketers achieve predictable, scalable growth through integrated demand generation strategies," said Tony Uphoff, CEO of Pipeline360. Post this

At the core of Pipeline360's approach is Branded Demand, which aligns marketing with the buyer journey to create memorable brand experiences. The strategy blends advanced content syndication with targeted digital advertising – building awareness through display ads while driving qualified engagement through content syndication.

The company's AI-powered analytics deliver real-time campaign performance insights, helping marketers optimize and nurture leads throughout the funnel. Pipeline360's B2B Content Services bridge the gap between demand and content, offering audits, strategy, creative development, and digital ad execution to guide programs from awareness to conversion.

"We've built Pipeline360 to help B2B marketers grow their pipelines without adding complexity," said Tony Uphoff, CEO of Pipeline360. "This award from MarTech Breakthrough is recognition of our end-to-end approach – from Branded Demand and targeted advertising to actionable insights and premium content services. Our focus remains on delivering results that break down silos and accelerate campaign performance."

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards spotlight standout innovators and leaders across marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, analytics, content marketing, and more. The 2025 program drew thousands of entries from over 15 countries, underscoring the global momentum and innovation in the MarTech space.

"Pipeline360's fully integrated offering supports the entire demand generation lifecycle, from strategic planning and campaign execution to measurement and optimization. A key challenge facing B2B marketers today is limited budgets and resources, with 40% turning to external partners like agencies and contractors for support," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Pipeline360 is helping to relieve that pressure, reducing executional burden, saving time, and allowing in-house teams to stay focused on strategy and innovation. Driven by data, powered by technology, and aligned with today's complex B2B buying journey, Pipeline360 takes a strategic, end-to-end approach to demand generation."

About Pipeline360

Pipeline360 is the trusted partner for B2B marketers seeking predictable, scalable pipeline growth without added complexity. Our Demand-as-a-Service model, fueled by our powerful B2B marketplace, streamlines the entire pipeline generation process, delivering Branded Demand, advanced content syndication, targeted digital advertising, performance insights, and leading content and creative services.

Through data-driven intelligence and enabling technology, Pipeline360 takes a strategic, end-to-end approach tailored to today's evolving B2B buying journey. Leading global brands, including Adobe, Red Hat, and Splunk, trust Pipeline360 to fuel their revenue and growth. Learn more at www.pipeline-360.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Matt Hummel, Pipeline360, 1 4693963867, [email protected], www.pipeline-360.com

SOURCE Pipeline360