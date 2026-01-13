Pipeline360 Launches Ads360, Redefining B2B Advertising as a Measurable Demand Engine

Pipeline360 announced the launch of Ads360, a next-generation B2B advertising solution designed to connect media investment to measurable demand and pipeline outcomes. Powered by Pipeline360's AI-driven intelligence layer, Ads360 unifies audience targeting, cross-channel activation, and full-funnel measurement into a fully managed service, helping B2B marketers understand how advertising contributes to engagement, opportunity creation, and pipeline progression.
BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pipeline360, a leading B2B marketing services partner, today announced the launch of Ads360, its next-generation advertising solution to turn B2B media investment into measurable demand and pipeline impact.
Powered by Pipeline360's intelligence layer, Ads360 unites audience intelligence, cross-channel activation, and full-funnel measurement into a single, fully managed service. Ads360 enables B2B marketers to move beyond siloed awareness tactics and better understand how advertising contributes to sustained demand momentum across the buyer journey.
As B2B buying cycles lengthen, buying groups expand, and AI-driven discovery reshapes how buyers research and evaluate solutions, CMOs and demand leaders are under pressure to prove that advertising drives business outcomes, not just impressions. Ads360 was built to meet that moment.
"For too long, B2B advertising has been measured by reach and clicks rather than real impact," said Pipeline360 CEO Tony Uphoff. "Ads360 represents a shift toward accountability, showing how advertising supports demand, from early awareness and engagement through opportunity creation and pipeline progression."
Advertising that Finally Acts Like Demand
Unlike legacy B2B display programs that operate in isolation or within closed ecosystems, Ads360 activates verified B2B audiences across premium digital media channels. Through Navi360, Pipeline360's intelligence engine, Ads360 applies AI-assisted optimization, audience building, and sequencing to ensure advertising efforts remain aligned with demand outcomes across the buying journey.
Navi360 brings together compliant first-party data, identity signals, engagement insights, performance indicators to support ongoing optimization and transparent reporting. Operating within Pipeline360's Demand-as-a-Service (DaaS) model, Ads360 delivers enterprise-grade sophistication without requiring marketers to adopt new platforms or manage complex advertising infrastructure.
"Our customers don't want more tools – they want clarity and confidence," said Matt Hummel, CMO at Pipeline360. "Ads360 builds on what's already working, including our Branded Demand programs, and extends that impact across the broader digital media landscape so marketers can sustain engagement and accelerate pipeline."
A Step Change from Legacy B2B Advertising
Ads360 represents a meaningful advancement in how B2B advertising is planned, executed, and measured. Key capabilities include:
- Cross-channel activation across display, connected TV, and audio
- Verified B2B audience reach and identity-driven targeting
- Job-level, persona-based, and account-based audience strategies
- AI-assisted pacing, sequencing, and optimization
- Log-level reporting and transparent performance visibility
- Full-funnel measurement that connects advertising exposure to engagement signals and pipeline activity
Together, these capabilities enable advertising to function as a connected demand engine rather than a standalone awareness tactic.
Part of Pipeline360's Demand-as-a-Service Model
Ads360 is a core component of Pipeline360's broader Demand-as-a-Service model, which brings together lead generation, advertising, content creation, lead nurture and qualification into one outcome-based managed system.
By integrating Ads360 with its existing demand solutions, Pipeline360 helps marketers reduce vendor sprawl and invest in a unified approach where brand visibility, demand capture, and pipeline acceleration work together.
"Our customers are asking for fewer vendors, clearer outcomes, and more confidence in their investments," added Uphoff. "With Ads360, we're giving marketers a more connected, measurable way to understand how advertising contributes to growth."
With Ads360, Pipeline360 is setting a new standard for B2B advertising. One where brand visibility, engagement, and pipeline advancement work together as a measurable demand engine.
