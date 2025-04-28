Pipeline360 Launches Global Partner Marketing Solutions Group Powered by Demand-as-a-Service

Having built my career in MarTech, I'm thrilled to join Pipeline360, a proven and trusted demand generation and marketing services leader with deep roots in tech and Partner Marketing. - Michael Latchford, SVP, Pipeline360. Post this

"Global Partner Marketing represents a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity that remains underserved by traditional approaches," said Tony Uphoff, CEO of Pipeline360. "Our Demand-as-a-Service model is uniquely positioned to transform this landscape by enabling companies and their partners to leverage precise, data-driven insights and seamless execution at scale. This is a game changer in B2B Partner Marketing, and we're thrilled to have Michael join the Pipeline360 team to lead this important initiative."

Latchford holds deep expertise across Partner Marketing and brings a unique blend of marketing and sales acumen to the role. Prior to Pipeline360, Latchford held sales and marketing leadership roles at DemandScience, TechTarget, Skout Cybersecurity, and Foundry (IDG). Known for his ability to build high-performing teams and drive business growth, Latchford is passionate about enhancing the customer experience through collaboration, influence, and innovation.

"Having built my career in MarTech, I'm thrilled to join Pipeline360, a proven and trusted demand generation and marketing services leader with deep roots in tech and Partner Marketing," said Michael Latchford. "Backed by a strong leadership team and a sharp focus on demand, content, and customer success, Pipeline360 is uniquely positioned to help Partners Marketers drive meaningful pipeline and revenue."

Pipeline360's Demand-as-a-Service is a new demand model that integrates proprietary first-party data marketplaces, innovative AI-driven targeting, and advanced analytics to deliver precise, measurable, and scalable demand generation outcomes. The DaaS approach ensures organizations can adapt quickly to dynamic market conditions, making partner marketing campaigns more effective, transparent, and aligned with revenue goals.

About Pipeline360

Pipeline360 is the trusted partner for B2B marketers seeking predictable, scalable pipeline growth without added complexity. Our Demand-as-a-Service model, fueled by our powerful B2B marketplace, streamlines the entire pipeline generation process, delivering Branded Demand, advanced content syndication, targeted digital advertising, performance insights, and leading content and creative services.

Through data-driven intelligence and enabling technology, Pipeline360 takes a strategic, end-to-end approach tailored to today's evolving B2B buying journey. Leading global brands, including Adobe, Red Hat, and Splunk, trust Pipeline360 to fuel their revenue and growth. Learn more at www.pipeline-360.com.

Media Contact

