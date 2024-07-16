Pipeline360 Launches New Display Advertising Platform to Enable Branded Demand

"We've invested in building out a robust, easy-to-use, and impactful display ad platform that pairs seamlessly with our content syndication solution to execute Branded Demand programs that drive more impactful performance and measurable results." - Tony Uphoff, President, Pipeline360 Post this

"At Pipeline360, we're building solutions to address the key challenges that B2B marketers' face today in grow pipeline and reaching key targets: data privacy restrictions, digital-first buying shifts, and budget restrictions," said Tony Uphoff, President, Pipeline360. "We've invested in building out a robust, easy-to-use, and impactful display ad platform that pairs seamlessly with our content syndication solution to execute Branded Demand programs that drive more impactful performance and measurable results."

Pipeline360's new display ad platform is purpose-built from the ground up to make it easier for B2B marketers to run more impactful and efficient campaigns. New features and functionality include:

Improved reach: Leverage the power of AI and first-party segments for display campaigns that drive higher quality, more impactful outreach that maximizes media budgets and efficiency.

Flexible campaigns: Custom-fit account lists to make each campaign unique and targeted to your ideal company profile. Take advantage of unified lists across display campaigns and content syndication for branded demand campaigns, that ensure audience consistency and an orchestrated approach to account optimization throughout the campaign lifecycle. Utilize double the number of creative units supported. Integrate display ads with content syndication for a branded demand approach to drive higher ROI and a unified marketing strategy.

Enhanced reporting & analytics: Gain real-time visibility into Branded Demand campaign performance with access to dashboards and reports. Download, schedule, and automate campaign data delivery to outside teams or systems via email. Optimize campaigns, gain transparency, and accelerate time-to-value.

Branded Demand is the convergence of brand awareness and demand generation. Aligning brand awareness with lead generation ensures that when Sales engages, potential clients are already familiar with the brand. This shift from constant pushing for meetings to a more supportive role allows Sales teams to provide additional content and education to prospects, acknowledging the changing dynamics of the buyer's journey.

To learn more about Pipeline360's new display platform, leveraging first-party data, and Branded Demand, please visit our blog "Introducing Our New B2B Display Advertising Platform – Purpose Built to Fuel Branded Demand."

About Pipeline360

Pipeline360, Integrate's media business, offers solutions that combine three powerful demand generation tools: targeted display, content syndication, and a comprehensive marketplace model. Pipeline360 ensures that marketers achieve 100% compliant and marketable leads by effectively engaging with audiences much earlier in the buying cycle, connecting with buyers at every stage of the process, and optimizing programs to drive performance.

Pipeline360 enables a strategic, holistic demand generation approach tailored for the reality of today's B2B purchasing process. Customers include high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Cisco, Dell, and VMware. For more information, please visit www.pipeline-360.com.

