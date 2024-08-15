Pipeline360 Named "Best Marketing Campaign Management Solution Provider" in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

"We are thrilled to receive the MarTech Breakthrough award and for the recognition of our new Branded Demand solution, which brings brand and demand marketing together to drive pipeline in a scalable, compliant way." - Tony Uphoff, President, Pipeline360 Post this

The breakthrough solution is powered by the largest, globally compliant marketplace of first-party data providers with access to 150M global B2B buyers. Pipeline360 assures brand safety and global data privacy compliance with advanced data governance technology; in-house legal, privacy, and data security experts; and global ISO and SOC certifications.

Additionally, Pipeline360 offers strategic marketing services to optimize demand generation strategies. Their team of B2B experts help run cross-channel, Branded Demand digital campaigns from start to finish, juggle multiple global publishers, and provide valuable strategic guidance. Pipeline360's measurement includes a dashboard for all campaign and account insights, and marketers receive pacing and quarterly business reviews to fine-tune strategy, gain feedback, and optimize.

"There are several challenges marketers face today in meeting pipeline goals; from budget constraints to rising targets, the convergence of brand and demand, and rapidly changing regulations on data privacy. Our customers have exceeded industry benchmarks, achieving marketing performance well above industry averages," said Tony Uphoff, President, Pipeline360. "We are thrilled to receive the MarTech Breakthrough award and for the recognition of our new Branded Demand solution, which brings brand and demand marketing together to drive pipeline in a scalable, compliant way."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Pipeline360 enables a strategic, holistic demand generation approach tailored for the reality of today's B2B buyer. Revenue marketers are finding it increasingly difficult to produce the pipeline required by their sales team due to market conditions, changing buyer dynamics, and heightened compliance," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Pipeline360, our 'Best Marketing Campaign Management Solution Provider' offers a flexible solution that makes it easy to generate a robust pipeline enriched with high quality leads across multiple demand channels and a full-funnel approach."

About Pipeline360

Pipeline360, Integrate's media business, offers solutions that combine three powerful demand generation tools: targeted display, content syndication, and a comprehensive marketplace model. Pipeline360 ensures that marketers achieve 100% compliant and marketable leads by effectively engaging with audiences much earlier in the buying cycle, connecting with buyers at every stage of the process, and optimizing programs to drive performance.

Pipeline360 enables a strategic, holistic demand generation approach tailored for the reality of today's B2B purchasing process. Customers include high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Cisco, Dell, Writer, and VMware. For more information, please visit www.pipeline-360.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Erica Perng, Pipeline360, 1 623-289-6990, [email protected], www.pipeline-360.com

SOURCE Pipeline360