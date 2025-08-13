Pipeline360 Partners with Bounteous to Deliver AI-Driven Innovation and Scalable Customer Experience Solutions for B2B Marketers

"This is more than an outsourcing arrangement—it's a shared vision to accelerate innovation and help our clients achieve faster, more impactful results," said Tony Uphoff, CEO of Pipeline360. Post this

"Bounteous brings deep expertise in customer experience, digital transformation, and advanced service delivery technologies," said Tony Uphoff, CEO of Pipeline360. "This partnership allows us to expand the functionality and scalability of our customer experience operations. Most importantly, this partnership allows us to co-create even greater value for our customers."

With a mutually defined roadmap for ongoing technology enablement, this partnership allows both organizations to collaborate closely on delivering exceptional results. It also opens the door for continuous innovation as Bounteous introduces new tools, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, and processes to elevate the overall customer journey.

"We're proud to expand our partnership with Pipeline360 to reimagine and scale customer experience operations globally," said Sudarshan Mandayam, CEO of Bounteous. "By combining the power of AI with our Co-Innovation model, we're delivering bold solutions, smarter operations, and measurable outcomes that drive sustained business value."

This partnership is a continuation of Pipeline360's broader strategy to evolve its Demand-as-a-Service offering by investing in scalable operations, flexible delivery models, and cutting-edge technology partnerships.

Together, Pipeline360 and Bounteous are redefining what great customer experience looks like in the world of B2B demand generation.

About Pipeline360

Pipeline360 is the trusted partner for B2B marketers seeking predictable, scalable pipeline growth without added complexity. Our Demand-as-a-Service model, fueled by our powerful B2B marketplace, streamlines the entire pipeline generation process, delivering Branded Demand, advanced content syndication, targeted digital advertising, performance insights, and leading content and creative services.

Through data-driven intelligence and enabling technology, Pipeline360 takes a strategic, end-to-end approach tailored to today's evolving B2B buying journey. Leading global brands, including Adobe, Red Hat, and Splunk, trust Pipeline360 to fuel their revenue and growth. Learn more at www.pipeline-360.com.

About Bounteous

Bounteous is a premier end-to-end digital transformation consultancy dedicated to partnering with ambitious brands to create digital solutions for today's complex challenges and tomorrow's opportunities. With uncompromising standards for technical and domain expertise, we deliver innovative and strategic solutions in Strategy, Analytics, Digital Engineering, Cloud, Data & AI, Experience Design, Digital Experience Platforms, and Marketing. Our Co-Innovation methodology is a unique engagement model designed to align interests and accelerate value creation. Our clients worldwide benefit from the skills and expertise of over 4,000+ expert team members across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. By partnering with leading technology providers, we craft transformative digital experiences that enhance customer engagement and drive business success. Discover more about our impactful work and expertise by visiting www.bounteous.com and following us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

