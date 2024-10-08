Pipeline360 Survey Finds Sales-Marketing Alignment and Branded Demand Increase B2B Marketing Goal Achievement by 60%

Our data suggests that to succeed in today's market, B2B marketers must move away from unbranded leads and invest in a Branded Demand approach that ensures reach, high quality leads, and pipeline impact. - Tony Uphoff, President, Pipeline360 Post this

To adapt to fewer resources, 62% are consolidating teams and/or job responsibilities, 39% are relying on AI, and 39% are relying on contractors or agencies.

Meanwhile, 85% of B2B marketers are leveraging genAI and 76% are satisfied or very satisfied with their gen AI results.

"The current B2B market is very challenging, making it crucial that marketers not only focus on today's best practices but also explore the potential of new and emerging solutions," said Tony Uphoff, President, Pipeline360. "These survey results suggest that the future of B2B marketing will require a closer alignment with sales, the need to create memorable brand experiences that generate demand and foster long-lasting customer relationships, and embracing new solutions and technologies such as genAI."

For those who say their marketing and sales teams are completely aligned:

75% are able to meet goals to a great or very great extent (vs.53% overall)

91% able to reach their buying groups (vs. 74% overall)

85% say they are satisfied or very satisfied with their lead gen process (vs. 67% overall)

86% are satisfied or very satisfied with the quantity of leads (vs. 64% overall)

86% satisfied or very satisfied with the quality of leads (vs. 69% overall)

76% able to meet lead generation goals to a great or very great extent (50% overall)

Meanwhile, for those who don't use content syndication and/or display advertising, the numbers skew significantly lower:

42% say they are able to reach goals (vs. 53% overall)

65% are able to reach their buying groups (vs. 74% overall)

34% are able to reach lead gen goals (vs. 50% overall)

55 % are satisfied or very satisfied with their lead gen process (vs. 67% overall)

55% satisfied or very satisfied with quality of leads (vs. 69% overall)

57% satisfied or very satisfied with the quantity of leads (vs. 64% overall)

The most used channels for lead generation are (1) email marketing (63%), (2) social media (61%), and (3) influencer marketing (49%), with digital display advertising (47%) coming in fourth, and content syndication (34%) coming in eighth.

When it comes to content syndication, 78% are satisfied or very satisfied with the quality of content syndication leads, yet 35% cited poor lead quality as the reason for not using content syndication.

"Lack of alignment with Sales and Marketing creates silos in brand and demand, leading to a misuse of the tools available to every B2B marketer," said Uphoff. "Our data suggests that to succeed in today's market, B2B marketers must move away from unbranded leads and invest in a Branded Demand approach that ensures reach, high quality leads, and pipeline impact."

The "H2 2024 State of B2B Pipeline Growth" report was fielded in May-July 2024 to 424 respondents across the U.S. and UK. Download the full report here or read an in-depth analysis of the results in our blog "Unlocking B2B Growth: Insights from Our Latest Study on Pipeline Success."

