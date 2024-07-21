PipelinePro Celebrates Making the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PipelinePro Recognized Among the Elite with Prestigious Inc. 5000 Honor

NAPLES, Fla., July 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PipelinePro, the ultimate "All-IN-ONE" sales pipeline management and marketing automation platform, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious accolade highlights PipelinePro's exceptional growth, innovative technology, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Joining an Elite Group of Companies

PipelinePro now stands among an elite group of past Inc. 5000 honorees, which includes renowned companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia. This recognition underscores PipelinePro's position as a leader in the sales and marketing automation industry.

A Word from the CEO

"We are incredibly proud to be named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list," said Andrew Cass, CEO of PipelinePro. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It validates our mission to provide businesses with the most powerful and intuitive sales pipeline management and marketing automation platform on the market. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and growth."

RSVP and Honoree Resources

To celebrate this significant milestone, PipelinePro has been invited to join a series of special events designed by Inc. 5000 honorees. Additionally, the company will gain access to a dedicated honoree resources hub, offering valuable tools and opportunities to maximize this incredible achievement.

Ensuring Accuracy and Integrity

Later today, PipelinePro will receive a digital proof to verify all information to be published by Inc. This ensures the utmost accuracy and integrity of the data. Any necessary changes must be submitted by July 3 at 11:59 p.m. EDT to ensure inclusion in the August 13 release.

