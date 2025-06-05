PipelinePRO Launches Groundbreaking AI SaaS Consultant Program

PipelinePRO is set to debut its innovative AI SaaS Consultant Program — a first-of-its-kind certification and licensing opportunity designed for entrepreneurs and professionals looking to start a new venture or expand their income by delivering AI-driven growth tools to businesses worldwide. As demand for AI expertise skyrockets, certified AI SaaS Consultants will be at the forefront of a booming industry. The official wishlist for early access is now live.

NAPLES, Fla. , June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PipelinePRO, the award-winning Inc. 5000 sales and marketing automation platform, has officially launched early access to its highly anticipated Certified AI SaaS Consultant™ Program — a first-of-its-kind opportunity that combines licensing rights, comprehensive training, and a turnkey business model for professionals ready to capitalize on the explosive growth of AI in the business world.

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms how companies operate, sell, and scale, the demand for AI-savvy consultants is surging. This new program from PipelinePRO positions early adopters to take advantage of a massive market shift — empowering them to help small businesses harness powerful AI tools for lead generation, sales automation, and customer engagement.

"This is not another course — it's a complete business in a box," said Andrew Cass, Co-Founder and CEO of PipelinePRO. "We've built the infrastructure, the platform, and the product suite. All that's missing is the consultant who wants to step in, claim a territory, and go to market."

The Certified AI SaaS Consultant™ Program includes:

Global licensing rights to the SmartStack Framework™ — a proven set of AI-powered solutions already used by thousands of businesses

One-on-one orientation and onboarding with the PipelinePRO team

Done-for-you sales assets and marketing systems to accelerate client acquisition

Monthly residual income opportunities with recurring software commissions

Ongoing support, updates, and exclusive access to future platform innovations

With the first cohort limited in size, early access ensures priority placement for those looking to join the program as Certified Consultants. Interested professionals are encouraged to join the official early access list now at https://ai-saasconsultant.com.

About PipelinePRO

PipelinePRO is a top-ranked sales and marketing software platform serving thousands of businesses globally. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the U.S., PipelinePRO helps service-based entrepreneurs streamline sales, automate follow-up, and grow revenue using cutting-edge AI and SaaS tools.

Media Contact

Andrew J. Cass, PipelinePRO, 1 (877) 262-0120, [email protected], https://www.gopipelinepro.info/

SOURCE PipelinePRO