PipelinePRO Unleashes Game-Changing 12-Core Feature for Ultimate Speed

PipelinePRO, a powerful CRM and marketing automation platform, has just launched its new 12-core feature, a major upgrade from its previous 8-core system. With this upgrade, users can expect improved speed, reliability, and scalability—making PipelinePRO an even more robust solution for growing businesses.

NAPLES, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PipelinePRO Launches New 12-Core Feature Upgrade, Setting a New Standard for CRM and Marketing Automation Platforms

PipelinePRO, a leading provider of CRM and marketing automation solutions for small businesses, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated 12-core feature upgrade. This major advancement marks a significant leap from its previous 8-core system, delivering enhanced speed, reliability, and scalability for businesses ready to accelerate their growth.

PipelinePRO's latest upgrade demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the CRM and marketing automation space. By expanding its platform to include 12 powerful core features, PipelinePRO further solidifies its position as a best-in-class solution for businesses seeking to streamline their operations and maximize their marketing impact.

"We are excited to unveil this new 12-core upgrade," said Andrew Cass, CEO of PipelinePRO. "Our mission has always been to equip small business owners with the most powerful and easy-to-use tools available. This upgrade takes PipelinePRO's performance and capabilities to an entirely new level, empowering users to grow faster and operate more efficiently than ever before."

The 12-core feature enhancement includes critical improvements across the platform—boosting system speed, increasing overall reliability, and ensuring seamless scalability as users' businesses expand. Each new core is meticulously designed to provide users with an even greater level of functionality, automation, and strategic advantage.

With this significant upgrade, PipelinePRO continues to position itself at the forefront of the CRM and marketing automation industry, offering a solution that grows with the evolving needs of its users.

"We are committed to staying ahead of the curve," added Cass. "This is just the beginning. Our team is dedicated to continuous innovation to ensure our clients have every competitive edge possible in today's fast-changing digital economy."

About PipelinePRO:

PipelinePRO is a leading CRM and marketing automation platform built specifically for small businesses. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, PipelinePRO provides a comprehensive suite of tools that empower business owners to automate their marketing, manage customer relationships, and drive sales growth. With a strong focus on innovation, usability, and customer success, PipelinePRO continues to be a trusted partner for businesses seeking to thrive in the digital era.

Media Contact

Andrew J. Cass, PipelinePRO, 1 (877) 262-0120, [email protected], https://www.gopipelinepro.info/

Twitter

SOURCE PipelinePRO