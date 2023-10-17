Piper Companies Sustains Growth Momentum - Ranked Nationally as a 2023 Fastest Growing Company in America

National recognition by the Inc. 5000 and the industry experts at SIA is an incredible achievement and would not be possible without our extraordinary team. Tweet this

"Given the current overall economy and dynamic job market, there has been an element of complexity while navigating success in the staffing industry in recent years," said Chris Dale, the President of Piper Companies. "We recognize how difficult things have been during this ever-changing time and are proud of our people—they are the key differentiator in demonstrating the value we deliver to our clients."

Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, Piper Companies is among the 19% who have made the list two times. The Class of 2023 represents businesses that drive rapid revenue growth while also navigating inflationary pressures, the rising costs of capital, and the seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added nearly 1.2 million jobs to the economy over the past three years.

SIA—the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions—also recognizes the industry challenges. "The staffing industry has weathered a pandemic and is now managing a completely different landscape that continues to shift, with this year providing a more challenging business environment than last year," said SIA President Barry Asin. "Through all this fast-paced change, congratulations to this year's qualifying firms for their resilience and persistence in the ever-evolving world of work."

Piper's organizational growth reflects the remarkable ability of its employees to exemplify passion, integrity, creativity, and the perseverance to connect people with new opportunities. "National recognition by the Inc. 5000 and the industry experts at SIA is an incredible achievement and would not be possible without our extraordinary team and the partnerships they have developed with our amazing clients and consultants," Dale added. "We will continue to experience rapid growth within the staffing industry by placing high-caliber professionals within high-demand sectors like life sciences, information technology, healthcare, and government services."

About Piper Companies:

Piper Companies is an elite staffing agency and human capital solutions firm specializing in information technology, life sciences, and clinical solutions. Since company inception in 2011, Piper Companies has been committed to developing collaborative partnerships with clients and consultants. It is at the core of the business to support clients in building high-performing teams while connecting premier talent with exceptional opportunities. Headquartered in McLean, Va., Piper Companies maintains offices in Raleigh, NC; Columbia, MD; Conshohocken, PA.; and Charlotte, NC. For more information about Piper's services, visit Piper Companies.

About Inc:

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 Methodology:

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

About Staffing Industry Analysts:

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. Known for award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, SIA helps both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. Learn more at staffingindustry.com.

