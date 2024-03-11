Piper-Heidsieck Announces Partnership As the Official Champagne of the Miami Open

Piper-Heidsieck's CEO Benoît Collard underscores the exceptional nature of this collaboration: "We are excited to be partnering with the Miami Open to celebrate our shared values of excellence! Together, we are working hard to create an amazing experience for all our visitors." Post this

During the two-week tournament, visitors to the Champagne Garden can enjoy a glass of the signature Cuvée Brut, Rosé, or Riviera, plus bites from renowned local restaurants. Miami's vibrant art scene comes to life with a mural by local artist Nate Dee. The party atmosphere the city is known for will be alive in the Garden with diverse surprise performances. But the good times are not just confined to the Champagne Garden; Piper-Heidsieck aerial gondolas will transport guests across the grounds and offer sweeping views of the entire Miami Open campus.

With its unique blend of glamour, nightlife, culinary delights, five-star accommodations, and beachside location, the Miami Open stands out as a crown jewel in the ATP and WTA calendars. The Miami Open takes another leap forward this year by introducing Wheelchair Tennis and Major League Pickleball. These exciting new leagues align with the forward-thinking vision of Piper-Heidsieck's Chief Winemaker, Emilien Boutillat, one of the region's youngest winemakers. Under his guidance, Piper-Heidsieck achieved B Corp certification in 2022, demonstrating the House's commitment to an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative future in its winemaking ecosystem, community, and workplace.

For more information on the Champagne Garden at the Miami Open and Champagne Piper-Heidsieck, images or further requests, please contact Lori Pike at [email protected] or cell at 1.760.898.3220.

ABOUT PIPER-HEIDSIECK

Founded in 1785, Piper-Heidsieck owes its success to its bold leadership and pioneering spirit with innovation always remaining at its core. As a B Corp Certified company, the House showcases its unwavering commitment towards an inclusive, equitable and regenerative future throughout its entire winemaking ecosystem, community, and workplace.

As The Most Awarded Champagne House of the Century*, Piper-Heidsieck has fostered its reputation of wine excellence well beyond the borders of France to reach Champagne lovers in every corner of the globe. Since 2018, Piper-Heidsieck has been paired perfectly with one

of the youngest Chief Winemakers, Émilien Boutillat, who is charged with safeguarding Piper- Heidsieck's unique philosophy and leading the House into a new sustainable chapter. By holding a dual certification of VDC and HVE** in its vineyards since 2015 and joining the IWCA*** in 2022, Piper-Heidsieck continues to improve the quality and authenticity of its wines and acknowledges its global responsibility to positively impact the environment through sustainable practices.

Piper-Heidsieck advocates for the arts and film industry and supports not-for-profit organizations that speak to the House's core values, while also championing diverse and emerging talent within its employees and collaborators around the world. Since its foundation, Piper-Heidsieck has been free from convention and aspires to innovate and convey self-expression. Today, it brings together Champagne drinkers from 100 countries worldwide, with one bottle popped every six seconds.

*Piper-Heidsieck's Chief Winemakers received the prestigious title of "Sparkling Winemaker of the Year," awarded by the International Wine Challenge jury in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2021.

** VDC: Sustainable Viticulture in Champagne / HVE: High Environmental Value

*** IW CA: International Wineries for Climate Action

