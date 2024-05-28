Piper-Heidsieck Announces Partnership with PFLAG National in Honor of Pride Month

Benoit Collard, CEO at Piper-Heidsieck Champagne says: "We toast to inclusion! PFLAG National and Piper-Heidsieck join together, bonded by shared values of affirmation, diversity, and respect." Post this

In further solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, Piper-Heidsieck is proud to announce its new partnership with PFLAG National. "Since our inception, diversity and inclusion have been central to the Piper-Heidsieck DNA," says Benoit Collard, Chief Executive Officer of Piper-Heidsieck.

An organization comprised of LGBTQ+ people, parents, families, and allies, PFLAG campaigns for equal and just legislation and policies. Through education and advocacy, PFLAG hopes to affect broader change throughout society and create a world where the LGBTQ+ community is safe, celebrated, empowered, and loved.

This year's Piper-Heidsieck limited edition Pride gift packaging features the work of renowned British artist Josh McKenna. His advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community began when he created an icon for Instagram that went viral. His art has been used in various forms, including murals, storefronts, clothing, and he counts brands such as Coca-Cola, Kiehl's, and McDonald's as clients.

The design-forward aesthetic takes a fresh approach to many of the classic Pride motifs and captures the spirit of sharing Champagne with friends and loved ones: "We're thrilled to welcome Josh McKenna to the Piper-Heidsieck family, with his artwork encapsulating the essence of Pride celebrations," says Collard. "While Piper-Heidsieck is at the heart of any party, we value the fun and conviviality shared between friends, just as much as we do a big celebration."

"It's really important that big brands, like Piper-Heidsieck, continue to show up for the LGBTQIA+ community with respect, diverse representation, and by allowing our voices to be heard," says the artist Josh McKenna about what drew him to the project.

ABOUT PIPER-HEIDSIECK

Founded in 1785, Piper-Heidsieck owes its success to its bold leadership and pioneering spirit with innovation always remaining at its core. As a B Corp Certified company, the House showcases its unwavering commitment towards an inclusive, equitable and regenerative future throughout its entire winemaking ecosystem, community, and workplace.

As The Most Awarded Champagne House of the Century*, Piper-Heidsieck has fostered its reputation of wine excellence well beyond the borders of France to reach Champagne lovers in every corner of the globe. Since 2018, Piper-Heidsieck has been paired perfectly with one of the youngest Chief Winemakers, Émilien Boutillat, who is charged with safeguarding Piper-Heidsieck's unique philosophy and leading the House into a new sustainable chapter.

By holding a dual certification of VDC and HVE** in its vineyards since 2015 and joining the IWCA*** in 2022, Piper-Heidsieck continues to improve the quality and authenticity of its wines and acknowledges its global responsibility to positively impact the environment through sustainable practices.

Piper-Heidsieck advocates for the arts and film industry and supports not-for-profit organizations that speak to the House's core values, while also championing diverse and emerging talent within its employees and collaborators around the world.

Since its foundation, Piper-Heidsieck has been free from convention and aspires to innovate and convey self-expression. Today, it brings together Champagne drinkers from 100 countries worldwide, with one bottle popped every six seconds.

*Piper-Heidsieck's Chief Winemakers received the prestigious title of "Sparkling Winemaker of the Year," awarded by the International Wine Challenge jury in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2021.

** VDC: Sustainable Viticulture in Champagne / HVE: High Environmental Value

*** IW CA: International Wineries for Climate Action

