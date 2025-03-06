Piper-Heidsieck Returns As the Official Champagne of the Miami Open

"Our continued partnership with the Miami Open is a celebration of the audacious, unexpected and unscripted," says Geraud Leclercq, US Vice President of Marketing at Piper-Heidsieck. "We look forward to sharing a toast to championship tennis with this year's attendees." Post this

Adding to the excitement of the two-week tournament, spectators can enhance their experience with a visit to the Champagne Garden at Sunset Terrace. Guests can enjoy a chilled glass of exquisite champagne from a selection including the signature Piper-Heidsieck Cuvée Brut, Rosé Sauvage, Vintage 2014, Essentiel and Riviera.

For those who prefer to take in the tennis with a cocktail in hand, the Champagne Garden will also offer a refreshing "French 85" riff on the classic French 75, crafted with Piper-Heidsieck champagne and No.3 Gin. As a decadent reprieve from the Miami heat, "Passion Point" champagne floats will be available from Aubi & Ramsa for a sweet treat served in style. Light bites will be on offer from sustainable Florida favorite, Sushi Maki.

A robust lineup of entertainment will bring the party atmosphere of the city alive in the Champagne Garden, with energetic performances set to surprise. Guests can look forward to an appearance from a renowned Miami drag queen, live music, custom illustrations and more. Beyond the Champagne Garden, the Piper-Heidsieck experience continues with aerial gondolas in signature red to chicly transport guests across the grounds and offer sweeping views of the entire Miami Open campus.

ABOUT PIPER-HEIDSIECK

Founded in 1785 (which celebrates its 240th anniversary this year!), Piper-Heidsieck owes its success to its bold leadership and pioneering spirit with innovation always remaining at its core. As a B Corp Certified company, the House showcases its unwavering commitment towards an inclusive, equitable and regenerative future throughout its entire winemaking ecosystem, community, and workplace.

As The Most Awarded Champagne House of the Century*, Piper-Heidsieck has fostered its reputation of wine excellence well beyond the borders of France to reach Champagne lovers in every corner of the globe. Since 2018, Piper-Heidsieck has been paired perfectly with one of the youngest Chief Winemakers, Émilien Boutillat, who is charged with safeguarding Piper-Heidsieck's unique philosophy and leading the House into a new sustainable chapter. By holding a dual certification of VDC and HVE** in its vineyards since 2015 and joining the IWCA*** in 2022, Piper-Heidsieck continues to improve the quality and authenticity of its wines and acknowledges its global responsibility to positively impact the environment through sustainable practices. In 2022, Piper-Heidsieck became B Corp Certified by joining a community of companies that are leading a global movement to create positive social and environmental impact. The certification reflects the House's pioneering ethos and daring initiative to be a driving force of change within the Champagne industry.

Piper-Heidsieck advocates for the arts and film industry and supports not-for-profit organizations that speak to the House's core values, while also championing diverse and emerging talent within its employees and collaborators around the world. Since its foundation, Piper-Heidsieck has been free from convention and aspires to innovate and convey self-expression. Today, it brings together Champagne drinkers from 100 countries worldwide, with one bottle popped every six seconds.

*Piper-Heidsieck's Chief Winemakers received the prestigious title of "Sparkling Winemaker of the Year," awarded by the International Wine Challenge jury in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2021.

** VDC: Sustainable Viticulture in Champagne / HVE: High Environmental Value

*** IW CA: International Wineries for Climate Action

