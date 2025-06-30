Piper-Heidsieck Unveils New Brut Rosé Champagne: A vibrant cuvée debuts with fresh packaging and a refined, fruit-forward profile

"The Brut Rosé was created in the elegant style that Piper-Heidsieck is known for—with a vibrant twist. With its intense red fruit notes, Brut Rosé is the rosé for true epicureans. It can be enjoyed at any occasion," says Émilien Boutillat, Chief Winemaker. Post this

"The Brut Rosé was created in the elegant style that Piper-Heidsieck is known for—with a vibrant twist," says Émilien Boutillat, Chief Winemaker. "With its intense red fruit notes, Brut Rosé is the rosé for true epicureans. It can be enjoyed at any occasion."

Presented in contemporary new packaging with a pale pink label and foil, Brut Rosé is both captivating in color and charming in character. Aromas of wild strawberries, blood orange, black cherry, and blackberry jam unfold gracefully, complemented by delicate floral notes of rose petals and fresh almonds.

Versatile and food-friendly, Brut Rosé pairs beautifully with a variety of seasonal dishes, including grilled salmon, seared sirloin, roasted eggplant, and barbecue beef brochettes.

Piper-Heidsieck Brut Rosé is available now nationwide and online at Noble Wine Merchants, with a suggested retail price of $74.

Certified B Corp and deeply committed to sustainable viticulture, Piper-Heidsieck continues to lead with integrity—crafting wines that honor tradition while embracing the future.

ABOUT PIPER-HEIDSIECK:

The champagne house's founder, Florens-Louis Heidsieck, was a German businessman who settled in France in the late 1700s. He founded the champagne house in 1785, embarking on his successful mission to 'seriously crafting wines that smile'.

Since 1785, Piper-Heidsieck has been making history by doing things differently. Its past, present and future continue to be marked by passionate people, who dare to be different and defy the odds. Piper-Heidsieck champagne truly Twists the Script, recent examples of this include becoming the first B Corp certified champagne house, reaffirming its pioneering spirit and commitment to sustainability.

Today, Chief Winemaker Émilien Boutillat, maintains the House's unique style with his open-minded approach. True to its values, Piper-Heidsieck continues to celebrate audacity and demonstrate a spirited defiance of convention, inviting reimagined traditions and exploring new paths, while respecting its founder Florens-Louis Heidsieck's ambition:

"Seriously crafting wines that smile."

Media Contact

Lori Pike, Folio Fine Wine Partners, 760-898-3220, [email protected], foliowine.com

Lulu Brotherton, KLG PR, 212-739-9018, [email protected]

SOURCE Folio Fine Wine Partners