Pippa by Liv Labs Recognized in Fast Company's 2025 Innovation by Design Awards

We're honored to be recognized by Fast Company for the Pippa Resistance Spring, listed among the most innovative products this year. This award spotlights the importance of good design to putting people in expert control of their own physical wellbeing. Post this

Carly Price, an accomplished designer and avid runner, invented the Pippa Resistance Spring to integrate into the active lives of modern American women, be they athletes, moms, or busy retirees. She and the Liv Labs research and development team designed, engineered and tested the Pippa Resistance Spring to optimize it for ease-of-use, comfort and convenience. To learn more, or to pre-order, visit https://www.livlabsfitness.com.

The annual Innovation by Design Awards is one of the most prestigious design competitions in the industry, spotlighting work that exemplifies originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural significance, and measurable business impact.

"We're honored to be recognized by Fast Company for the Pippa Resistance Spring, listed among the most innovative products this year," said Melody Roberts, CEO of Liv Labs. "We aim to put people in expert control of their own physical wellbeing with beautiful, practical products and services. This award spotlights the importance of good design to achieving that aim."

This year's honorees were selected by a panel of leading designers, business executives from leading organizations, and Fast Company editors.

"The Innovation by Design Awards celebrate bold ideas and work that proves design is a true driver of business and societal progress. This year's honorees show how creative thinking can unlock new markets, build stronger organizations, and deliver meaningful impact at scale," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

See the full list at https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Liv Labs

Liv Labs Inc. is a consumer health and wellness startup on a mission to help women get fit, inside and out. Its research and development have been funded in part by Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants from the U.S. National Science Foundation, the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the State of Illinois and Y Combinator. The company is based in Chicago and Atlanta. Learn more at www.livlabsfitness.com.

Media Contact

Melody Roberts, Liv Labs Inc., 1 6303731471, [email protected], livlabsfitness.com

SOURCE Liv Labs Inc.