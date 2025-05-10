PIPS On La Brea Celebrates 15 Years of Soulful Sounds, Culture, and Community in Los Angeles

PIPS On La Brea celebrates 15 years of live music, soul food, and community with a weeklong anniversary event in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of Los Angeles' most iconic soul and jazz destinations, PIPS On La Brea, proudly announces its 15-Year Anniversary Celebration Week, running from May 13 through May 18, 2025. The milestone celebration features six nights of exceptional live music, themed experiences, happy hour specials, and a tribute to the late jazz legend Barbara Morrison, marking 15 years of bringing soulful culture and unforgettable vibes to the city.

Founded in 2009 by LA native Derrick Pipkin, PIPS On La Brea has built a legacy as a community hub for music, dining, and connection. Renowned for its Sunday Jazz Brunch, vibrant patio evenings, and top-tier entertainment, PIPS has hosted some of the finest musicians in jazz, R&B, blues, and Latin genres while creating a beloved atmosphere of elegance and authenticity.

"When I opened PIPS 15 years ago, I wanted to create something that would bring people together," says founder Derrick Pipkin. "This week is about honoring everyone who made that dream a reality—our customers, our artists, and our community."

Anniversary Week Lineup:

Tuesday, May 13 – Tribute to Barbara Morrison :

– Tribute to : A heartfelt homage to the late jazz and blues icon, featuring Sunny Green and The Barbara Morrison Band in a live performance celebrating her legacy.

and The Barbara Morrison Band in a live performance celebrating her legacy. Wednesday, May 14 – Ladies Night:

– Ladies Night: Complimentary champagne from 5PM–7PM during Happy Hour, followed by a powerhouse performance from Maddam D at 8PM .

. Thursday, May 15 – I LOVE R&B Night:

– I LOVE R&B Night: An evening of classic and contemporary R&B grooves, highlighted by a soulful live set from saxophonist David Patterson beginning at 8PM .

beginning at . Friday, May 16 – Jazzy Soul Fridays:

– Jazzy Soul Fridays: Experience the smooth vocals of Jeff Robertson in a night of rich harmonies and laid-back soul.

in a night of rich harmonies and laid-back soul. Saturday, May 17 – Latin Jazz Night:

– Latin Jazz Night: We welcome back one of the original PIPS performers, BOB Jacinta Latin Jazz Band, for an unforgettable night of Latin rhythm and celebration.

Sunday, May 18 – Grand Finale Jazz Brunch:

– Grand Finale Jazz Brunch: Wrap up the week with PIPS' signature Sunday Jazz Brunch, featuring unlimited mimosas, a gourmet brunch spread, and live music in a vibrant, welcoming setting.

A Cultural Staple in the Heart of LA

For 15 years, PIPS On La Brea has provided a space where music lovers, foodies, and cultural connoisseurs gather to enjoy some of the city's best live entertainment. From milestone celebrations to first dates, PIPS has remained a place where the soul of LA shines brightest.

All anniversary events are open to the public.

To reserve your table or learn more about the anniversary lineup, visit www.pipsonlabrea.com.

About PIPS On La Brea

Established in 2009 by Derrick Pipkin, PIPS On La Brea is a premier jazz restaurant and live music venue in Los Angeles, known for its vibrant energy, delicious cuisine, and commitment to celebrating the spirit of soul, jazz, and community. With a loyal following and unforgettable atmosphere, PIPS continues to be a go-to destination for music and culture lovers alike.

Media Contact:

Brandon Lewis

[email protected]

Instagram: @pipsonlabrea

www.pipsonlabrea.com

Media Contact

Brandon Lewis, PIPS On labrea Restaurant, 1 323954-7477, [email protected], www.pipsonlabrea.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE PIPS On labrea Restaurant