PI's New Expansion for Higher Electronics Manufacturing Capacities and Shorter Lead Times

Investing in the future by improving ergonomics in Rosenheim, Germany facility

AUBURN, Mass., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, the market and technology leader for high-precision motion control, positioning technology, and piezo applications, has completed the construction of additional electronics production space at its Rosenheim, Germany site.

With investments of around $2.3M and a 30% increase in space, PI is strengthening its global development and production center and the economic development of the region. For 2025, another investment of $2M has been approved.

The expansion will enable production capacities of precision motion control and nanopositioning technology products to be further increased in order to meet the demands of customers from the semiconductor, photonics, laser processing, and life sciences industries.

Industries Served

Photonics, Semiconductors, Laser Technology, Microscopy, Life Sciences

