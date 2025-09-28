PiSA USA's Marie O'Malley to Join MassMEDIC Fireside Chat on Technology Challenges in MedTech

Marie O'Malley, Vice President of Commercial Operations at PiSA USA, will join MassMEDIC's Fireside Chat: Breaking Barriers — Leading Through Technology Challenges in MedTech at MEDevice Boston 2025. With nearly 30 years of experience in innovation, supply chain, and regulatory compliance, O'Malley will share insights on turning technology challenges into opportunities for safer, more sustainable medical solutions. She will be joined by Lisa Brady of Insulet and Michelle Fox of Teleflex, with moderation by MassMEDIC COO Rachel Robinson. Together, the panel will explore how collaboration and leadership can shape the future of MedTech.
BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PiSA USA is proud to announce that Marie O'Malley, Vice President of Commercial Operations, will be a featured panelist in "Fireside Chat: Breaking Barriers — Leading Through Technology Challenges in MedTech" at MEDevice Boston 2025. Hosted by Rachel Robinson of MassMEDIC, the discussion will take place on October 1, 2025, from 3:45 PM to 4:30 PM ET on the event's Center Stage.
O'Malley, a seasoned leader with nearly three decades of experience in the medical device industry, has built her career at the intersection of innovation, supply chain, and regulatory compliance. Before joining PiSA USA, she held senior leadership positions at Medtronic, including Senior Director of Supplier Outreach, and served as Chair of the MassMEDIC Board of Directors. She has been widely recognized for her leadership in advancing diversity and inclusion across the MedTech sector, earning recognition as one of the industry's "Top 100 Women Executive Leaders." At PiSA USA, she continues to champion collaboration, resilience, and forward-thinking strategies to support the next generation of medical technology.
"Technology challenges are not roadblocks — they are opportunities to reimagine how we deliver safer and more sustainable solutions," said O'Malley. "I'm honored to join this conversation at MEDevice Boston and look forward to sharing how collaboration and innovation can help us break barriers in MedTech."
Joining O'Malley on the panel are distinguished leaders shaping the future of MedTech. Lisa Brady, Vice President of Global Sustainability and Chief Sustainability Officer at Insulet Corporation, brings extensive expertise in driving corporate sustainability, with a focus on environmental impact, supply chain resilience, and ESG reporting. Under her leadership, Insulet has made significant strides in sustainable packaging, product stewardship, and renewable energy initiatives, reinforcing the company's commitment to responsible innovation.
Michelle Fox, Corporate Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Teleflex, will contribute her deep clinical and regulatory expertise. Fox has led Teleflex's global medical affairs strategy since 2020, advancing patient safety and shaping regulatory frameworks for complex medical technologies. Beyond her role at Teleflex, she is a visible advocate for women's health, most recently serving as co-chair of the American Heart Association's Boston Go Red for Women Luncheon.
The session will be moderated by Rachel Robinson, Chief Operating Officer of MassMEDIC, who has been instrumental in expanding the organization's reach and impact. Robinson oversees the Medtech IGNITE accelerator program, guiding early-stage companies as they bring innovative technologies to market. Her leadership has helped fuel MassMEDIC's growth and broadened its role as a champion for the medical technology community.
Together, this panel of accomplished leaders will explore how the MedTech sector can overcome complex challenges in technology development, regulatory compliance, and sustainability, while continuing to prioritize patient safety and access.
The fireside chat is part of MEDevice Boston's Expo Education series, offering attendees direct access to thought leaders who are shaping the future of the industry.
About PiSA USA
PiSA USA is a leading contract manufacturer and sterilization partner dedicated to supporting the MedTech industry with innovative, reliable, and regulatory-compliant solutions. As part of the PiSA Group, one of the world's largest sterile injectables manufacturers, PiSA USA leverages decades of expertise in precision engineering, ETO sterilization, and supply chain management to help medical device companies bring life-changing technologies to market safely and efficiently. With a focus on collaboration, quality, and operational excellence, PiSA USA serves as the operational centerpiece of its customers' medical device supply chains, empowering innovators to scale production and deliver safe, effective products to patients worldwide.
Learn more at www.pisa-usa.com.
