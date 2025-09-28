PiSA USA's Marie O'Malley to Join MassMEDIC Fireside Chat on Technology Challenges in MedTech

"Technology challenges are not roadblocks — they are opportunities to reimagine how we deliver safer and more sustainable solutions" Post this

"Technology challenges are not roadblocks — they are opportunities to reimagine how we deliver safer and more sustainable solutions," said O'Malley. "I'm honored to join this conversation at MEDevice Boston and look forward to sharing how collaboration and innovation can help us break barriers in MedTech."

Joining O'Malley on the panel are distinguished leaders shaping the future of MedTech. Lisa Brady, Vice President of Global Sustainability and Chief Sustainability Officer at Insulet Corporation, brings extensive expertise in driving corporate sustainability, with a focus on environmental impact, supply chain resilience, and ESG reporting. Under her leadership, Insulet has made significant strides in sustainable packaging, product stewardship, and renewable energy initiatives, reinforcing the company's commitment to responsible innovation.

Michelle Fox, Corporate Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Teleflex, will contribute her deep clinical and regulatory expertise. Fox has led Teleflex's global medical affairs strategy since 2020, advancing patient safety and shaping regulatory frameworks for complex medical technologies. Beyond her role at Teleflex, she is a visible advocate for women's health, most recently serving as co-chair of the American Heart Association's Boston Go Red for Women Luncheon.

The session will be moderated by Rachel Robinson, Chief Operating Officer of MassMEDIC, who has been instrumental in expanding the organization's reach and impact. Robinson oversees the Medtech IGNITE accelerator program, guiding early-stage companies as they bring innovative technologies to market. Her leadership has helped fuel MassMEDIC's growth and broadened its role as a champion for the medical technology community.

Together, this panel of accomplished leaders will explore how the MedTech sector can overcome complex challenges in technology development, regulatory compliance, and sustainability, while continuing to prioritize patient safety and access.

The fireside chat is part of MEDevice Boston's Expo Education series, offering attendees direct access to thought leaders who are shaping the future of the industry.

About PiSA USA

PiSA USA is a leading contract manufacturer and sterilization partner dedicated to supporting the MedTech industry with innovative, reliable, and regulatory-compliant solutions. As part of the PiSA Group, one of the world's largest sterile injectables manufacturers, PiSA USA leverages decades of expertise in precision engineering, ETO sterilization, and supply chain management to help medical device companies bring life-changing technologies to market safely and efficiently. With a focus on collaboration, quality, and operational excellence, PiSA USA serves as the operational centerpiece of its customers' medical device supply chains, empowering innovators to scale production and deliver safe, effective products to patients worldwide.

Learn more at www.pisa-usa.com.

Media Contact

Sabrina Blackwell, PiSA USA, 1 (518) 417-4887, [email protected], www.pisa-usa.com

SOURCE PiSA USA