PiSA USA's Marie O'Malley to Speak at The Future of Sterilization Workshop at MD&M West 2026

"This workshop is an important opportunity to collaborate on emerging sterilization modalities and the strategies manufacturers need to stay ahead." — Marie O'Malley, Chief Commercial Officer, PiSA USA

As Chief Commercial Officer of PiSA USA, Marie O'Malley will join a distinguished panel of industry experts, sharing insights on strategic sterilization solutions, market adoption trends, and the evolving needs of medical device manufacturers. Her participation underscores PiSA USA and Centerpiece's commitment to advancing sterilization innovation and supporting manufacturers as they navigate complex technology transitions and compliance challenges.

"We are honored to be part of this forward-thinking workshop," said Marie O'Malley. "Safe and effective sterilization is fundamental to patient outcomes and supply chain resilience. I look forward to contributing to a collaborative dialogue on future modalities, validation strategies, and sustainable practices that help manufacturers stay ahead of regulatory and technological shifts."

About The Future of Sterilization Workshop

The Future of Sterilization Workshop is part of the annual MD&M West portfolio of conferences and workshops focused on education for medical technology professionals. The workshop delivers practical insights on testing, validation, scalability, regulatory readiness, and sustainable sterilization strategies, with content tailored to product leaders, engineers, quality assurance professionals, and regulatory specialists.

Workshop Information

About PiSA USA

PiSA USA and Centerpiece are proud to serve is a premier provider of sterilization, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions serving pharmaceutical and medical device companies. With extensive operational capabilities and deep technical expertise, PiSA USA partners with innovation-driven companies to ensure product safety, regulatory compliance, and manufacturing efficiency. Based in San Diego, California, PiSA USA leverages global resources to support customers across the United States and beyond.

Learn more at www.pisa-usa.com.

