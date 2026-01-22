PiSA USA's Marie O'Malley to Speak at The Future of Sterilization Workshop at MD&M West 2026

PiSA USA & Centerpiece announced that Marie O'Malley, Chief Commercial Officer, will speak at The Future of Sterilization Workshop during MD&M West 2026 on February 2 in Anaheim, California. The one-day workshop will bring together industry experts to explore emerging sterilization technologies, regulatory considerations, and implementation strategies shaping the future of medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturing. O'Malley will share insights on strategic sterilization solutions, market adoption trends, and how manufacturers can navigate evolving compliance and sustainability challenges, reinforcing PiSA USA and Centerpiece's commitment to advancing innovation in sterilization and manufacturing.
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PiSA USA, representing Centerpiece, a leading provider of advanced sterilization and manufacturing solutions for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, is proud to announce that Marie O'Malley, Chief Commercial Officer, will be a featured speaker at The Future of Sterilization Workshop during MD&M West 2026. The event takes place February 2, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
The Future of Sterilization Workshop is a one-day, in-depth education program exploring the technologies, regulatory frameworks, and implementation strategies shaping the next generation of sterilization modalities. Topics covered include vaporized hydrogen peroxide, electron beam, X-ray, and other emerging approaches designed to balance microbial efficacy, material compatibility, sustainability, and regulatory compliance.
As Chief Commercial Officer of PiSA USA, Marie O'Malley will join a distinguished panel of industry experts, sharing insights on strategic sterilization solutions, market adoption trends, and the evolving needs of medical device manufacturers. Her participation underscores PiSA USA and Centerpiece's commitment to advancing sterilization innovation and supporting manufacturers as they navigate complex technology transitions and compliance challenges.
"We are honored to be part of this forward-thinking workshop," said Marie O'Malley. "Safe and effective sterilization is fundamental to patient outcomes and supply chain resilience. I look forward to contributing to a collaborative dialogue on future modalities, validation strategies, and sustainable practices that help manufacturers stay ahead of regulatory and technological shifts."
About The Future of Sterilization Workshop
The Future of Sterilization Workshop is part of the annual MD&M West portfolio of conferences and workshops focused on education for medical technology professionals. The workshop delivers practical insights on testing, validation, scalability, regulatory readiness, and sustainable sterilization strategies, with content tailored to product leaders, engineers, quality assurance professionals, and regulatory specialists.
About PiSA USA
PiSA USA and Centerpiece are proud to serve is a premier provider of sterilization, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions serving pharmaceutical and medical device companies. With extensive operational capabilities and deep technical expertise, PiSA USA partners with innovation-driven companies to ensure product safety, regulatory compliance, and manufacturing efficiency. Based in San Diego, California, PiSA USA leverages global resources to support customers across the United States and beyond.
Learn more at www.pisa-usa.com.
