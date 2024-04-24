PissedConsumer Club Launches, Guides Consumers Through Issue Resolution Process

PissedConsumer Club allows our consumer experts to work more directly with members of our community on individual issues while teaching them how to tackle future consumer complaints before they even occur. Post this

A PissedConsumer Club subscription includes:

personalized issue assistance (answering questions and advising on resolution best practices);

templates to assist in writing effective consumer complaint letters;

the recording of video interviews;

amplification of customer complaints and other issues via social media;

assistance with class action questions from legal experts who can review a member's case;

a collection of checklists and tips to help members avoid scams;

access to a private social media group to build a community of supportive peers, share experiences, and get the latest consumer alerts and updates from PissedConsumer experts.

"At PissedConsumer, our focus is always on helping consumers and companies resolve problems," said Podolsky. "A part of that is helping people become smarter consumers, from being able to recognize red flags for scams to communicating their issues effectively so they don't go ignored. PissedConsumer Club allows our consumer experts to work more directly with members of our community on individual issues while teaching them how to tackle future consumer complaints before they even occur."

PissedConsumer Club memberships are available for a monthly fee of $9.99. If a consumer doesn't want to sign up for a subscription membership, one-time personal consultations with a PissedConsumer expert are also available. To learn more, please visit https://www.pissedconsumer.com/club.html.

About PissedConsumer.com

PissedConsumer.com is a review and reputation management platform where more than 20 million users read, watch, and voice customer service concerns. On the website, visitors can research over 100 thousand companies, products, and services before making purchasing decisions. PissedConsumer.com also provides online reputation marketing and customer service solutions, having helped over 500 companies improve their brand image, online reputation, and customer relations. The company is led by CEO, Michael Podolsky, an entrepreneur and recognized industry thought leader.

