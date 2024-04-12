PissedConsumer.com Launches Annual Consumers Choice Award

Receiving a Consumers Choice Award by PissedConsumer serves as a testament to business excellence and demonstrates a company's dedication to its customers. Post this

The Consumers Choice Award by PissedConsumer emphasizes customer service improvements over time. To be nominated, a company must have:

received reviews on PissedConsumer.com within the prior year;

obtained a PissedConsumer.com star rating of at least 3.9;

achieved an increase in its star rating within the prior year.

Businesses of any size and industry may be nominated for a Consumers Choice Award by PissedConsumer.

The main consideration in choosing recipients is their dedication to growing customer satisfaction. Companies can do this by responding to consumer reviews, resolving customer complaints, and actively working to build better relationships with their customers, leading to improved ratings.

''Winners stand out among their competition,'' said Podolsky. ''Receiving a Consumers Choice Award by PissedConsumer serves as a testament to business excellence and demonstrates a company's dedication to its customers. While recipients will receive increased brand recognition via promotion of winners, the biggest rewards will be happier customers and the improved relationships that result.''

PissedConsumer.com uses multiple criteria to rank nominees. Factors considered include:

the quantity and content of reviews over the previous year;

the company's star rating and any changes to that rating during the evaluation period;

company responsiveness to consumer issues and complaints;

each company's overall commitment to addressing customer concerns.

Winners will then be chosen using a complex mathematical formula accounting for these factors. A combination of human and AI moderation processes prevents the manipulation of star ratings, protecting the integrity of the award.

To check out the winners of the Consumers Choice Award by PissedConsumer, please visit https://help-center.pissedconsumer.com/consumers-choice-2024-winners/

About PissedConsumer.com

PissedConsumer.com is an online review and reputation management platform where more than 20 million users read, watch, and voice customer service concerns. On the website, visitors can research over 100 thousand companies, products, and services before making purchasing decisions. PissedConsumer.com also provides online reputation marketing and customer service solutions, having helped over 500 companies improve their brand image, online reputation, and customer relations.

For more information about the Consumers Choice Award by PissedConsumer, visit https://www.pissedconsumer.com/for-business/consumers-choice-award.html or contact Joanna Simpson at [email protected].

