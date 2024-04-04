PissedConsumer.com Recognized as One of America's Fasting-Growing Companies of 2024

This is a great achievement we're all happy to be a part of, and we look forward to continuing that growth for years to come. Post this

"We're excited to be included in this list of growing companies," said Michael Podolsky, CEO of PissedConsumer.com. "We appreciate the Financial Times and Statista putting together this list, recognizing the hard work of PissedConsumer's founders and team. This is a great achievement we're all happy to be a part of, and we look forward to continuing that growth for years to come."

To be eligible for inclusion on the list of The Americas Fastest-Growing Companies 2024, a company must have:

had revenue of at least $100,000 in 2019;

in 2019; had revenue of at least $1.5 million in 2022;

in 2022; been an independent entity (not a branch or subsidiary of a larger company);

been headquartered in an eligible country ( Argentina , Belize , Bolivia , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Costa Rica , Dominican Republic , Ecuador , Guatemala , Honduras , Mexico , Nicaragua , Panama , Paraguay , Peru , the United States , Uruguay , or Venezuela ).

PissedConsumer is best known for hosting online reviews from consumers. Throughout the company's growth, it's turned more attention to reputation management, review management, and facilitating communication between consumers and brands to help them achieve better customer success outcomes.

About the Financial Times and Statista Rankings

The 2024 list of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies marks the fifth annual list from the Financial Times and Statista. Each year, the companies partner to identify the 500 companies in The Americas with the strongest revenue growth over a three-year period.

About PissedConsumer.com

PissedConsumer.com is a review and reputation management platform where more than 20 million users read, watch, and voice customer service concerns. On the website, visitors can research over 100 thousand companies, products and services before making purchasing decisions. PissedConsumer.com also provides online reputation marketing and customer service solutions, having helped over 500 companies improve their brand image, online reputation, and customer relations. The company is led by CEO, Michael Podolsky, an entrepreneur and recognized industry thought leader.

For more information about PissedConsumer.com, its recent growth, or new features and services available, you can visit https://www.pissedconsumer.com or contact Joanna Simpson at [email protected].

Media Contact

Joanna Simpson, PissedConsumer.com, 1 (262) 674-6466, [email protected], https://www.pissedconsumer.com/

SOURCE PissedConsumer.com