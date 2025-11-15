Pitching In for a Cause: The Pedro Martinez Foundation's Ninth Annual Gala Was a Home Run

Athletes, celebrities, and community leaders joined Pedro and Carolina Martinez for a sold-out evening of inspiration and fundraising to empower underserved youth. Post this

An impressive lineup of stars, including Carlos Gómez, Corey Kluber, Jason Varitek, Jermaine Wiggins, Jonny Gomes, José Bautista, and Rafael Bournigal, lit up the event's red carpet. Maria Stephanos of WCVB-TV Boston's NewsCenter 5 hosted the evening, guiding guests through a night filled with inspiration, celebration, and philanthropy.

Gala guests enjoyed a lively cocktail hour and silent auction before gathering in the main ballroom for dinner, sponsor recognitions, and powerful stories of impact. One highlight came from Dahiana Burgos, the guest of honor and coach of the Pedro Martinez Foundation's volleyball team in the Dominican Republic, who shared her journey to success with the Foundation's support.

Each year, the Pedro Martinez Foundation provides 50,000 underserved youth in the U.S. and the Dominican Republic with education, health, and sports programs so they can thrive in life and make a healthy contribution to society. Founded on Pedro's vision to uplift struggling youth and families, the Foundation now supports children and families across the Dominican Republic, Massachusetts (including East Boston, Dorchester, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain, Lowell, and Lawrence), as well as in the Bronx, NY. The Pedro Martinez Foundation requests both financial and in-kind donations so their work can increase within these communities they serve and they are able to impact even more youth in need.

The Pedro Martinez Foundation proudly recognizes the generous support of its 2025 event sponsors. Hall of Fame Sponsors include Vitra Health, Delta Air Lines, and Jordan's Furniture. Grand Slam Sponsors are the Red Sox Foundation, McLaren, Star Waste Systems, and Arajet Airlines. The Foundation also thanks its Beantown Sponsors: Turner Sports, Gordon Food Service, Prince Lobel, Wamesit Lanes, Holland & Knight, Caymus Vineyards, and Martignetti Companies for their valued contributions to this year's event.

About The Pedro Martinez Foundation

The Pedro Martinez Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to transforming the lives of children and families in underserved communities through education, health, and sports programming. Founded by MLB legend Pedro Martinez and his wife Carolina, the Foundation empowers youth to reach their full potential and create lasting change in their communities. To learn more, visit pedromartinezfoundation.com.

Media Contact

BIG FISH PR for The Pedro Martinez Foundation, Pedro Martinez Foundation, 1 (617) 713-3800, [email protected], https://pedromartinezfoundation.com/

SOURCE Pedro Martinez Foundation