Pittsburg High School Student Wins 2023 Bishop-Wisecarver Innovation Award

PITTSBURG, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bishop-Wisecarver, a leading manufacturer and trusted industrial automation company of proven motion solutions for over 70 years, today announced that Journi Johnson, a high school student from Pittsburg High School in the Pittsburg Unified School District, is the winner of the 2023 Bishop-Wisecarver Innovation Award. Journi's design submission for developing an automated process for washing, drying and folding shirts in a factory has earned him recognition and a prize of $250, with an additional $1,000 awarded to her school.

The Bishop-Wisecarver Innovation Award recognizes outstanding young innovators who demonstrate budding talent in engineering and design. Automation is reshaping industries worldwide, and Journi's winning entry stood out for its ingenious approach to automated clothing handling. Since its inception in 2020, Bishop-Wisecarver's design contest has allowed local students to experience real world learning which can help further their success in life and careers.

Journi's winning design, an automated machine designed for a factory's shirt washing, drying, and folding process, stood out for its ingenious approach and potential to revolutionize the automation industry. Her automated machine streamlines the shirt processing workflow, from sorting shirts by color to folding and organizing them, demonstrating a remarkable understanding of process improvement and efficiency optimization.

About the Innovation Design Contest:

The design contest, which launched on October 24, 2023, during the company's annual Manufacturing Day event, aims to inspire and recognize young minds with a passion for innovation in automation. Students were tasked with presenting their ideas through a 60-second video, accompanied by detailed drawings illustrating their automated designs. The judging criteria focused on three key areas: Innovation, Originality, and Executability.

"We were thoroughly impressed by the caliber of submissions we received this year from our local students," said Pamela Kan, President of Bishop-Wisecarver®. "Journi's winning entry exemplifies the spirit of innovation and creativity that drives our future workforce in the Bay Area. The goal of this design contest is to inspire, encourage and support students' inventiveness and ingenuity and Bishop-Wisecarver is proud to provide that opportunity to encourage the success of our next generation of innovators."

In addition to Journi's exceptional achievement, Bishop-Wisecarver would like to extend honorary mentions to Alexis Modelina from Pittsburg High School, Lexi Reeves from Clayton Valley Charter High School, and Glorianne Labata from Ygnacio Valley High School for their innovative contributions to the contest.

About Bishop-Wisecarver:

Bishop-Wisecarver's proven motion solutions are expertly designed and delivered to perform, enabling customers to solve their toughest industrial automation challenges. Leveraging over 70 years of experience, the WBENC certified woman-owned company has earned the reputation of providing unmatched quality, reliability, service and engineering support for every stage of a customer's design cycle. Combining long-lasting performance with ease of installation, Bishop-Wisecarver products offer the lowest cost of ownership for a wide variety of applications ranging from Aerospace to Medical to X-Y-Z systems and more. No matter the application or extreme environmental conditions, Bishop-Wisecarver designs innovative solutions from concept to completion, from prototype to production, on time and on budget.

