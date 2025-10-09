Pittsburgh Comic Book Show Returns Sunday, November 23, 2025

Pittsburgh Comic Book Show is proud to announce its ninth edition, scheduled for Sunday, November 23, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Bethel Park. This one‑day event continues to serve as the region's premier gathering for comic book collectors, buyers, sellers, and readers to connect in person with special guests Bob McLeod, Mike DeCarlo and Tom DeFalco.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pittsburgh Comic Book Show is proud to announce its ninth edition, scheduled for Sunday, November 23, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Bethel Park. This one‑day event continues to serve as the region's premier gathering for comic book collectors, buyers, sellers, and readers to connect in person.

This season's show promises an expanded and curated experience, the largest show to date. The event has already sold out its 85+ vendor tables. Attendees will find:

Tens of thousands of comic back issues, trade paperbacks, slabs, collectibles

A marketplace for buying, selling, trading

Afternoon panels of special guests by Otherworldly Culture

Opportunities to meet collectors, dealers, and fellow enthusiasts from across multiple states

A chance to discover rare and key issues from publishers like Marvel, DC, Image and more

Free admission for kids 12 and under, as well as first responders and military personnel (with valid military ID)

Free parking onsite

Tickets available digitally at www.pittsburghcomicbookshow.com or cash at the door

Early entry (9:30 AM) for those who pre-purchase tickets digitally or in-store at Pop Culture Comics

Among the special guests expected this show are:

Bob McLeod – Co-creator of series The New Mutants

Mike DeCarlo – Legendary inker on Batman, Booster Gold, Omega Men

Tom DeFalco – Former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, '87–'94, co-creator of Dazzler

All three bring decades of experience in comics, from artwork to editorial direction, making appearances, signings, and interactions with fans a highlight of the show.

At past shows, Pittsburgh Comic Book Show has hosted artists such as Arthur Suydam, Ben Harvey, Bob Hall, Bill McKay, Don Simpson, Jim Rugg and Khoi Pham.

Organizers say the show is more than a sales floor — it is a hub for community, discovery, and nostalgia without distraction.

"'No Fudge. No Funko. No Filler. Comic Books Only.' is how our collateral reads," said show promoter Ken Rudisill, III, who also owns and operates Pop Culture Comics, a standby with two locations in Pittsburgh that buys, sells and trades toys, comics and collectibles. "Since 2022, we've aimed to create an accessible space where enthusiasts can connect directly and exclusively over comics and not amid a circus of unrelated offerings. We cut out the Funko toys and fudge vendors prevalent at other shows to maintain focus. This is a show built by collectors, for collectors."

With regional interest strong, and show tables consistently selling out, attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online. Doors open at 10:00 AM; digital ticket buyers may enter 30 minutes earlier.

The tenth show is already slated for Sunday, March 22, 2026, at Crowne Plaza Hotel.

For further information, ticketing, or press inquiries, please visit www.pittsburghcomicbookshow.com. Updates on Facebook

@pittsburghcomicbookswapmeet and Instagram @pittsburghcomicbookshow.

Media Contact

Kenneth Rudisill, III, Fantasm LLC DBA Pittsburgh Comic Book Show, 1 4124867200, [email protected], https://www.pittsburghcomicbookshow.com/

SOURCE Fantasm LLC DBA Pittsburgh Comic Book Show