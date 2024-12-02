Pittsburgh Penguins Partner with Ordr to Uplevel the Fan Experience by Transforming Payment Services

"Working closely with the Pittsburgh Penguins allows us to deliver a world-class, integrated payments solution that transforms how fans interact with their favorite team." - Dr. Dan Kaufmann, Ordr's Chief Business Officer Post this

"We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance our fans' digital experience. Ordr's payment processing technology will empower our team to create more personalized, seamless interactions with fans both inside and outside of PPG Paints Arena," said Penguins Senior Vice President of Technology Alfred Smith. "As the demand for digital payments continues to grow, we are excited to be at the forefront of this transformation and to partner with Ordr in the Sports and Entertainment Industry."

"At Ordr, our mission is to create seamless and intuitive systems that bring value to both sports organizations and their fans," said Dr. Dan Kaufmann, Ordr's Chief Business Officer. "Working closely with the Pittsburgh Penguins allows us to deliver a world-class, integrated payments solution that transforms how fans interact with their favorite team."

About Ordr

Ordr is the premier payment processing platform for the sports and entertainment industries. Its Simpl payments solution designed for live events includes additional capabilities for in-seat delivery, point-of-sale, merchant services, kitchen management, self-ordering kiosks, and mobile ordering technologies for stadiums, arenas, and other venues. Ordr provides innovative technology that enhances live event experiences for fans, operators, and teams. Learn more about Ordr's commitment to innovation and excellence at www.ordr.io.

Ordr and the Ordr logo are trademarks of Ordr Technologies Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Ordr Technologies Inc. All rights reserved.

