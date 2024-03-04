Pittsburgh Public Schools Host Taste Test for National School Breakfast Week with Healthier Generation, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and Del Monte Foods

"In collaboration with Del Monte Foods, Healthier Generation is ensuring that children get the nutrition they need through the school day and beyond. A flourishing breakfast program like the one at Minadeo PreK-5 sets students up for success from the time the first bell rings." Post this

"The School Breakfast Program supports students' physical, mental, and social-emotional health," says Kathy Higgins, CEO of Alliance for a Healthier Generation. "In collaboration with Del Monte Foods, Healthier Generation is ensuring that children get the nutrition they need through the school day and beyond. A flourishing breakfast program like the one at Minadeo PreK-5 sets students up for success from the time the first bell rings."

Each year, Healthier Generation's America's Healthiest Schools program recognizes schools that implement best practices to advance whole child health in nine topic areas. For the 2023-2024 school year, Del Monte Foods is sponsoring the program's Improving Nutrition & Food Access topic area, to promote and increase healthy eating and food access through education and programming such as the taste test at Minadeo PreK-5.

"At Del Monte Foods, we recognize the importance of nourishing children's bodies and minds," says Drew McGowan, Director of Corporate Communications at Del Monte Foods. "Through our work with Healthier Generation, we're ensuring that kids and families—both here in Pittsburgh and in communities across the country—have access to affordable, nutritious food options that will help them grow and thrive."

In 2022, Del Monte Foods announced a ten-year, $5 million commitment to support the whole health needs of youth and communities across the U.S. in collaboration with Healthier Generation. In its first year, this effort provided 1.25 million families with resources to foster connection through shared meals and reached more than two million children at nearly 4,700 K-12 schools. Seventy-five percent of these schools receive Title I funding, ensuring equitable impact.

For more information about Healthier Generation's work to support nutrition and food access in collaboration with Del Monte Foods, visit HealthierGeneration.org/DelMonteFoods.

About Alliance for a Healthier Generation

Healthier Generation is a leading children's health organization that advances equitable whole child health. Driven by our passion to ensure that every mind, every body, and every young person is healthy and ready to succeed, our work has reached over 31 million young people and 54,000 schools across the country. To learn more and help make a difference, visit HealthierGeneration.org and join us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Audrey Rodriguez, Alliance for a Healthier Generation, 512-368-0924, [email protected], healthiergeneration.org

Krista Washington, Alliance for a Healthier Generation, 919-998-6706, [email protected], healthiergeneration.org

