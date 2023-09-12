Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine Partners with Bola AI to Bring Latest AI Technology to Classroom

Bola AI continues to revolutionize the dental field by introducing its cutting-edge AI to dental schools.

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bola Technologies, Inc. (Bola AI), a leading provider of voice-AI technology for dental professionals, is pleased to announce that its cutting-edge solution will now be available to students as well through a new partnership with the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine.

The partnership will take Bola AI's Voice Perio and Clinical Notes solutions into the classroom and allow students to familiarize themselves and train on the latest AI technology in preparation for entering the workforce and their own dental practices.

"AI solutions are already making a huge impact in dental offices today," said Rushi Ganmukhi, founder and CEO of Bola AI. "It only makes sense that future professionals should become familiar with the technology that is currently transforming the overall dental experience. The more conversant students become with the advantages of AI in their training programs, the easier they will adapt to it in a professional setting."

The school has been piloting the Bola AI solution in its hygiene clinic for a few months, with further incorporation of the technology expected throughout the fall. First impressions have been positive from students and faculty alike, who have noted enhanced clinical efficiency, standardized workflow for periodontal charting and improved adherence to infection control protocols.

"I think partnering with Bola AI may have a tangible impact on improving clinical efficiency for our dental students, dental hygiene students and residents," said Sarah E. Grafton, DMD, assistant dean for clinical efficiency and analytics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. "There is nothing more valuable than time, and our time to educate our students chairside is limited. Utilizing technology, specifically artificial intelligence, to improve the experience for both the student and the patient is a great opportunity with limitless possibilities."

AI and deep learning have made incredible strides in recent years, with computer vision, language processing and speech recognition achieving near-human levels. Bola AI's Voice Perio solution empowers dental staff to seamlessly enter periodontal data directly into client PMs and EHR systems in real time while delivering speech accuracy of 99% and allowing for variable accents and flexible phrasing. Additionally, Clinical Notes provides a fast, accurate voice transcription, freeing up dentists, hygienists and front-office staff to better serve the needs of patients.

Students are typically quick and enthusiastic adapters to new technology, especially when that technology can save them a significant amount of time. Periodontal charting is a tedious but very necessary component of a patient exam, and the new AI technology allows more time to focus on the evaluation of the charting rather than documentation.

Bola AI hopes to be able to reach similar partnerships with additional dental schools. "Our goal is to team up with additional universities so that we will better grow and prepare dental students for years to come," Ganmukhi said.

About Bola AI

Bola AI is the leader in voice-AI software for the dental practice. By harnessing the power of advanced technologies, this platform can provide efficient, fully integrated and accurate speech (99%) solutions for periodontal charting, clinical notes and more. With Bola AI, practices can empower themselves to create a smarter patient experience while improving operational efficiency and driving revenue. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Bola AI partners with Dentrix and Dentrix Ascend, Curve, Patterson and more. For more information, visit bola.ai.

About the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine

Pitt Dental Medicine was founded in 1896 and adheres to its mission of improving oral health through teaching, research and service. The school runs several dental clinics and 11 specialty clinics while training its students to care for patients skillfully, professionally and compassionately.

