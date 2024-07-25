Pittsburgh's Own, Dan Vitchoff, Mental Training and Performance Coach Helps Olympic Athletes Eliminate Anxiety and Achieve Peak Performance to Win Gold

"to win Olympic Gold, an athlete needs to be able to perform consistently at such a high level even though the entire world is watching and you know that all of your hard work, determination, and practice can be completely undermined within less than 5 seconds." Post this

Vitchoff has dedicated his life's work to helping people of all walks of life including US Olympic Athletes take back control over stress and anxiety. Vitcohff's patented and trademarked "33 Method '' Mental Training and Performance Program was developed through years and years of working with some of the worlds' best athletes. Vitchoff's "33 Method" incorporates Hypnotherapy, Sports Psychology and Brain Wave Technology to help elite athletes remain calm, relaxed and laser focused despite being thrown into a virtual pressure cooker where they must perform to the best of their ability or be eliminated from competition. Vitchoff learned through his work with Olympic athletes that the body's natural, "fight or flight" response could potentially become an athlete's worst nightmare and he has dedicated his life's work to helping athletes learn how to use their minds to "over-ride" the body's natural fight or flight response.

Many athletes rely on sports psychology techniques such as visualization and imagery to stay calm and focused, however, these techniques are not always enough for athletes to perform flawlessly under pressure as is required to win Olympic Gold. Vitchoff explains, "to win Olympic Gold, an athlete needs to be able to perform consistently at such a high level even though the entire world is watching and you know that all of your hard work, determination and practice can be completely undermined within less than 5 seconds because of something as simple as "a slip" or taking a breath at the wrong time."

Vitchoff believes that it is a sign of the times that we are now having real conversations about anxiety and mental health concerns among Olympic Athletes. He also believes it has been a long time coming and even though he was ahead of the curve, he is happy that the organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics are making it a priority to address the mental health needs of Olympic Athletes. Vitchoff has been using his "33 Method" Mental Training Methods and Techniques with Olympic Athletes since the preparation period of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China.

Vincent Hancock credits much of his success to the work that he has done with Dan Vitchoff on Mental Training and Performance Coaching. He became the first person to win 3 Gold Medals in Men's skeet after winning Gold in 2008 in Beijing, 2012 in London and 2020 in Tokyo. Since the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, Vitchoff's athletes have won 5 Olympic Gold Medals, 1 Olympic Bronze Medal and numerous World Cup Championships. They have also broken several Olympic World Records and continue to call on Vitchoff to train their brains to remain relaxed, confident and in control while performing at such a high level.

Over the last several years, Dan Vitchoff's Pittsburgh based, PA Hypnosis Center has become a hot spot for athletes and non-athletes alike who are looking to make positive and significant developments in their lives and/ or career. Vitchoff's "33 Method" helps his clients "train their brains" to eliminate anxiety and achieve success. Whether his client's goal is to win Olympic Gold, make the High School Basketball Team, Improve Sales Performance, Reduce Anxiety, Pass the Nursing Exam, Lose Weight or Quit Smoking; Vitchoff's Nationally Acclaimed "33 Method" Mental Training Programs can help them "re-wire" their brains for success just as naturally as it is for their lungs to breath and their heart to beat.

