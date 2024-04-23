PivotAI Launches Ainon, an AI Powered Redaction Tool that Instantly Turns Sensitive PDFs into Confidential Documents

Ainon is more than just a redaction tool—it's a game-changer for businesses looking to protect both small or large documents of their most sensitive information while taking the tedious tasks out of their workflows. Post this

Key benefits of Ainon include:

Speed: Ainon's AI-powered features streamline workflows, allowing users to save time and make meaningful decisions quickly.





Simplicity: With an intuitive user interface hosted in the cloud, Ainon makes document management a breeze for users of all levels of expertise.





Security: Ainon prioritizes the security of users' sensitive information with end-to-end encryption, ensuring peace of mind at every step.

Since its launch, Ainon has earned positive reviews from its users, boasting a 4.8-star rating. Some features that users note as favorites include the Smart Detect feature that automatically detects Personal Identifiable Information (PII) so users can expedite the redaction process, Batch Processing to automate redactions in numerous files at once, and the ability to find and redact text in scanned documents—once a notoriously difficult process for redaction tools.

The benefits of Ainon extend beyond enhanced security for organizations dealing with sensitive documents. By automating tedious redaction tasks, Ainon frees up valuable time for employees to focus on more strategic initiatives, ultimately driving productivity and efficiency gains across the organization.

"Ainon is more than just a redaction tool—it's a game-changer for businesses looking to protect both small or large documents of their most sensitive information while taking the tedious tasks out of their workflows," added Carroll.

For more information about Ainon and to sign up for a free trial, visit Ainon's website.

About PivotAI

PivotAI is a leading provider of AI-powered business solutions, based in Worcester, MA, a division of Pivot.com. With a mission to simplify document management and empower users to make informed decisions, Ainon's innovative platform offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance efficiency and security.

Media Contact

Keith Carroll, PivotAI, 1 508-453-7350, [email protected], https://ainon.ai/

SOURCE PivotAI