Pivotel International Rebrands as Pulsar; Grows Solutions Beyond Connectivity

The rebranding aligns with corporate changes as Pulsar and its affiliated local companies, formerly subsidiaries of the Australian company Pivotel Group Pty Limited, becomes an independent company, covering the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. The transition from Pivotel to Pulsar branding clarifies its corporate independence from Pivotel Group in Australia and New Zealand.

"Pulsar customers use our services to do things beyond what's expected – in the places and at times when terrestrial services are not available", said John Dark, VP, Marketing. "Many do exciting or extraordinary things while using Pulsar – conducting digital voting in remote villages, harvesting timber or sugarcane, or transporting cargo on the high seas – but they all want their connectivity and solutions to be reliable and 'just work'. Our new imagery reflects that through vibrant earth-inspired color palettes, dramatic action and landscape photography, and typography from corporate and government agencies active in the space race, updated to today's graphic standards for web and print. We think our partners and our customers will see themselves reflected in our new look."

About Pulsar International

Pulsar International ('Pulsar') is a leading provider of satellite communications products and services, offering voice, data, and IoT solutions to customers in the commercial maritime, agri-tech, enterprise, and government markets. Pulsar operates across the globe, with offices located in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Its headquarters is located in Hollywood, FL USA.

