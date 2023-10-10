Pivotel Launches Pulsar iO solution for Starlink, VSAT and Cellular Hybrid Networks

By merging diverse satellite and cellular networks into one, and ensuring unwavering reliability and resiliency, iO empowers our customers to navigate the challenges of remote or business critical operations with confidence. Tweet this

Pulsar iO combines edge devices with cloud services and secure network protocols to provide secure access at the service edge. This increases network security and performance, while reducing latency and providing for easy management.

The iO Pro smartbox sits at the network edge, providing a comprehensive data management and security system with multiple WAN & LAN sources, combining multiple services into a single local network using networks as diverse as Starlink, Inmarsat, Iridium, VSAT and cellular services. By combining networks to provide truly global connectivity with 24/7 global support, iO is designed for organizations that demand maximum uptime anywhere in the world.

The iO Connect Portal and iO App revolutionize how users interact with data usage on hybrid satellite and cellular networks. Through intuitive charts and graphs, iO users can easily manage and analyze their data consumption patterns, identifying trends, peak usage periods, and potential areas for optimization.

"Pulsar iO is a game-changer in hybrid satellite and cellular communication. It redefines how businesses manage their data and networks in remote environments," said Kyle Tuczynski, Chief Product Officer at Pivotel Solutions. "With Pulsar iO, users gain unprecedented connectivity, safety, and control."

