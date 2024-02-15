Pivt Oversubscribes Fundraise To Support Workforce Relocation for Fortune 1000s and Economic Development Organizations

"...Pivt has redefined how individuals and organizations approach relocation, making it not just a move but a transformative and supported experience." - Simeon Iheagwam, Founder of Noemis Ventures Post this

Industry leaders have recognized Pivt's impact, including Justin Harlan, Managing Director of Tulsa Remote: "Every relocation is a personal and professional life-changing opportunity. Together, Pivt and Tulsa Remote are giving Tulsa Remote finalists and their families the best tools and support so they can make Tulsa feel like home."

Simeon Iheagwam, Founder of Noemis Ventures and Pivt's Lead Investor stated: "I am confident in the team and power of Pivt to revolutionize the relocation and global mobility space…Pivt has redefined how individuals and organizations approach relocation, making it not just a move but a transformative and supported experience. Our investment reflects our belief in Pivt's capacity to reshape the landscape of global mobility."

This funding milestone cements Pivt as a forerunner in workforce retention, driving initiatives like large client rollouts, international expansion, and data enhancement. Pivt remains dedicated to revolutionizing the relocation and global mobility experience, ensuring it becomes a supportive and transformative journey.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Brittany Miller

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

About Pivt:

Pivt is the platform for companies and cities to optimize workforce relocation by prioritizing a humanized experience for individuals to work, live, and thrive anywhere.

In today's increasingly remote and ever mobile workplace environment, relocation costs are substantial, averaging $90k domestically and $300k internationally per employee.Yet, nearly one-third of relocated employees quit or leave within a year due to dissatisfaction with their new environment and social surroundings. Pivt addresses this challenge by offering tailored support through community, content, and wellness check-ins, resulting in the average company seeing an ROI of 700% in talent retention and attraction.

Pivt was founded by Lynn Greenberg (Forbes 30 under 30) and backed by influential figures like Randi Zuckerberg, Evan Segal, Joe Abrams, and Noemis Ventures.

Media Contact

Brittany Miller, Pivt, 1 +1 (914) 844-0575, brittany.miller@pivtapp.com, www.pivtapp.com

SOURCE Pivt