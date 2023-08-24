Pivt Releases Robust New Product Enhancement to Support Relocating Employees and Economic Development Organizations

Pivt, named "Best Remote Employee Wellbeing App 2023," today announced the launch of its new update for both iOS and Android mobile devices. This update includes a personal AI Moving Assistant and helps Pivt's technology suite better connect users with others, quickly cultivate a community, and receive curated content applicable to where users are in their relocation journey.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corporate and economic relocation programs often overlook the emotional and social challenges of living somewhere new, which can be just as important as the logical aspects, especially if they are looking to attract and retain the right people. Pivt Enterprise has demonstrated value in driving economic and social growth through its app and is looking to expand these efforts with this update.

Alongside their proven success with top-tier corporations, they have been expanding their offerings to support city economic development programs by helping attract companies and remote workers, acclimate, find community, make the most of the city, and stay long-term with the average ROI per program being 970%. You can view their Economic Development Organization (EDO) White Paper to see how they're scaling their value as the motivations for how, where, and why people are moving continue to change: bit.ly/PivtEDO

New and innovative features include:

Improved user interface to increase engagement between the user and the app so they have access to what they need, when they need it

Automated wellness support across the user's entire relocation journey, enabling them to live, thrive, and stay somewhere new - no matter where they end up

Trending communities and groups that promote belonging, engagement, and contribution so users can connect with people who align with their own interests and experiences

Optimized Just for You content that gives users the best information at the right time, based on their individual profiles, interests, goals, and where they are in their relocation journey

Pivt's enhanced experience reflects our team's mission to support the human side of relocation, helping people live, belong, and thrive anywhere they call home. Lynn Greenberg, Pivt CEO and Founder, states:

"Drawing inspiration and feedback from our users, Pivt's technology suite can better connect users with others quickly, cultivate a community before, during, and after the move, and provide curated content applicable to where the user in their relocation journey. We are so excited to share the new Pivt experience and continue to drive the industry forward!"

Pivt is the first social wellbeing platform for people on the move, providing the right support at the right time through community, content, and wellness check-ins. They are passionate about giving employers and organizations the best tools so people can take life-changing opportunities in unfamiliar places and feel at home... anywhere in the world.

For more information, you can visit Pivt at pivtapp.com.

NOTE TO PRODUCT REVIEWERS:

A fully functional evaluation copy of Pivt is available for a demo. You can reach out to our team directly here: http://mailxto.com/dbzwy4a9qg

About Pivt:

Companies spend roughly $90k to relocate an employee to a new city, but nearly ⅓ quit within the first year of moving because the employee or their family fails to integrate socially into the new location. This accounts for billions in losses to corporations and creates immeasurable stress for employees and their families.

Pivt is the first mobile app designed to reduce turnover and improve the well-being of relocated, remote, and mobile employees. Founded on the belief that every relocation can be a life-changing opportunity, Pivt cultivates a social network with other mobile employees and families to share trusted advice, regional information, and make social plans. Pivt partners with employers, relocation service providers, and city economic development programs to support workers and their families on the move and specializes in making anywhere feel like home.

Media Contact

Brittany Miller, Pivt, 1 814-935-3834, [email protected], https://www.pivtapp.com/

SOURCE Pivt