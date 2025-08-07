Pivt Unveils the Next Era of Employee Career Support with AI-Powered Buddy System

Expanded platform builds on proven success to reduce turnover, improve employee connection, and scale human connection during vulnerable career transitions.

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As companies face rising retention challenges, the need for human-centered career support has never been more urgent.

Pivt, the platform trusted by leading organizations to support employees through relocations and transitions, last week announced the launch of its next-generation experience, marking a bold step forward in how companies foster employee connection, belonging and retention at scale.

At the heart of this evolution is the Pivt Buddy System, a proprietary AI-powered feature that pairs employees with peers who have been in their shoes. What began as a solution for relocating talent has grown into a scalable solution that supports all forms of workplace change — from onboarding and role shifts to internal moves and global relocations. Designed to reduce the burden on internal teams, Pivt makes it easy to embed belonging into the employee journey without added headcount.

"Launching the Pivt Buddy System is a defining moment in our journey to reimagine how people navigate change," said Lynn Greenberg, CEO and Founder of Pivt. "In today's world, where connection is too often lost during transitions like relocations or new roles, we saw an urgent need to build something deeply human. The Buddy System uses our proprietary AI to match employees with the right support at the right time, blending technology and empathy to drive real belonging and retention."

Key Features of the Buddy System include:

Smart Matching: AI-powered pairing connects employees with peers who understand their journey.

Purpose-Built Chat: Integrated chat and curriculum spark authentic conversations, and guidance from day one.

Community Layer: Extends belonging beyond buddy matches with community groups that grow connection beyond the 1:1 experience.

Reporting Dashboard: Real-time insights gives teams visibility to engagement, sentiment and program health.

"This isn't just a feel good initiative, it's a strategic investment in culture, retention, and connection at scale," Greenberg added "As companies seek real ROI and employee experience, the future lies in building human connection into every change, from day one."

Built on a foundation of proven success, Pivt's next-era platform helps organizations improve onboarding satisfaction, reduce early turnover, and scale support across globally distributed teams. The Buddy System has already shown strong traction among forward-thinking leaders committed to engaging and retaining top talent from day one.

This launch signals the beginning of a broader vision: to embed human connection into every employee transition — across industries, roles, and borders, with technology that scales empathy.

For more information, you can visit Pivt at pivtapp.com

About Pivt

Pivt is a human-first platform built to support employees through life's biggest transitions – from onboarding to relocation and beyond. With its proprietary AI-powered Buddy System, Pivt helps organizations reduce turnover and improve belonging, creating a more connected and successful workforce from day one. Learn more at www.pivtapp.com

Media Contact

Natalie Amboyan Smith, Pivt, 1 248-978-6536, [email protected] , www.pivtapp.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Pivt