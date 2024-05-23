Pizza Salad Pointe and Self-Pour Beer Offers Unique Dining Experience at Grand Opening Celebration in Davie, FL

Davie Residents Invited to Enjoy Free Tastings, Games and Chance to Win a Year of Free Pizza

DAVIE, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pizza Salad Pointe and Self-Pour Beer is celebrating its grand opening and welcomes area locals to enjoy this new dining experience. Guests are invited to attend the public grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 25, 2024, from 5 PM to 2 AM, for an evening filled with free tastings, games, and a chance to win a year of free pizza.

"At Pizza Salad Pointe and Self-Pour Beer, we are passionate about crafting memorable dining experiences that cater to every palate," said Isaac Golan, owner of Pizza Salad Pointe and Self-Pour Beer. "Our grand opening celebration offers a chance to experience our self-pour beer wall and diverse menu of flavorful dishes, from artisanal pizzas and create-your-own salads to delectable calzones, pastas, and delicious gelatos. We look forward to introducing ourselves to the vibrant city of Davie."

Officially opened in March 2024, Pizza Salad Pointe and Self-Pour Beer's menu boasts an extensive range of culinary creations, offering something suitable for every dietary preference. The establishment offers a large, open concept dining space lit by crystal chandeliers and a lounge area, adjacent to the self-pour beer wall, for guests to sip and unwind. The self-pour beer wall features 30 taps of local and craft beers, wine and cocktails and offers a dynamic, interactive experience by allowing guests to select the beverage of their choice at their convenience.

Located at 6730 Griffin Rd., Davie, FL, Pizza Salad Pointe and Self-Pour Beer is a unique destination for food enthusiasts and beer connoisseurs alike. For more information about the grand opening celebration or to enter for a chance to win a year of free pizza, visit pizzasaladpointe.com/contest/.

About Pizza Salad Pointe and Self-Pour Beer

Located in Davie, Florida, Pizza Salad Pointe offers a unique dining experience with artisanal pizzas, Italian pastas and sandwiches, salads and gelatos with a self-pour beer wall featuring a rotating assortment of local and craft beers, wine and cocktails. For more information, including a full menu and hours of operation, visit pizzasaladpointe.com or follow Pizza Salad Pointe and Self-Pour Beer on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT:

Isaac Golan

Owner

[email protected]

917-686-7677

SOURCE Pizza Salad Pointe