PizzaBox AI Introduces Industry-First Peer-To-Peer "Anti-Marketplace" Platform for Local Pizzerias

By leveraging advanced data mining and AI technology, PizzaBox AI has compiled the largest storefront database of pizza restaurants in the US, providing customers with unparalleled access to their favorite eateries.

"Our mission is to redefine the online ordering experience for both customers and pizzerias," said Vincent Chaglasyan, Co-Founder of RestoGPT AI. "We're creating an "anti-marketplace" peer-to-peer discovery platform that puts the power back in the hands of local pizzerias and their loyal customers, eliminating the need for costly third-party services and ensuring a seamless, transparent ordering process."

Key features of PizzaBox AI's peer-to-peer "anti-marketplace" platform include:

Instant Onboarding: Pizzerias can join the platform in minutes, compared to the weeks or months required by traditional marketplaces.

Commission-Free: Pizzerias get to keep the "entire pie".

Transparent Customer Data: PizzaBox AI shares customer data directly with restaurants, empowering them to build stronger relationships with their clientele.

Branded Storefronts: Each pizzeria on the platform receives a fully branded storefront, allowing them to showcase their unique identity and offerings.

Automated Operations: PizzaBox AI streamlines and automates the ordering and menu management process, ensuring efficient communication between restaurants, drivers, and customers.

Flexible Delivery Options: Pizzerias have the flexibility to utilize both in-house and on-demand drivers, maximizing efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Direct Customer Engagement: Restaurants can connect with customers directly through the platform, fostering meaningful interactions and feedback, including automated marketing campaigns for increasing order frequency.

With a database of over 60,000 pizza restaurants, PizzaBox AI is poised to become the go-to discovery platform for pizza lovers across the nation. "In essence, we are building the largest storefront database of independent pizza restaurants in the US - the Google of online ordering data," said Gary Chaglasyan, Co-Founder of RestoGPT AI.

Here is an example what will be available soon in every hyperlocal community - local.pizzabox.ai

To learn more about PizzaBox AI and join the pizza revolution, visit www.pizzabox.ai

