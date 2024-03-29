PKF Clear Thinking Awarded 'Section 363 Sale of the Year' by 18th Annual Turnaround Awards

"We're extremely proud to receive this honor, especially alongside so many other standout firms and professionals who are doing transformative M&A work," said Joseph Marchese, Partner at PKF Clear Thinking. Post this

PKF Clear Thinking's engagement with the sale began in June 2023, when Marchese was appointed Chief Restructuring Officer of The Rockport Company, LLC. With the support of Michael Wesley, Partner at PKF Clear Thinking, and Jackie Reinhard, Partner at PKF O'Connor Davies, PKF Clear Thinking supported the global footwear brand as it began voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware. PKF Clear Thinking shares the "Section 363 Sale of the Year" award with a number of other contributors to the transaction, including Miller Buckfire & Co.; Authentic Brands Group; DLA Piper; Marc Fisher Footwear; Potter Anderson & Corroon, LLP; and Ropes & Gray, LLP.

This year, Turnaround Award nominations representing over 250 participating companies were received and judged by an independent panel of industry experts. The awards were presented during the 2024 Distressed Investing Summit, which was held March 18-19, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.

About PKF Clear Thinking, LLC

PKF Clear Thinking, LLC, a subsidiary of PKF O'Connor Davies, offers advisory services that help companies succeed, at any stage of their life cycle, with clear direction and practical, actionable solutions. The Firm engages with healthy companies to create value and works with troubled companies to preserve value. Our track record and years of experience working on hundreds of successful engagements has propelled us to become a trusted and respected advisor. For more information, visit https://www.pkfct.com/.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

