PKF Clear Thinking Welcomes Marjorie Kaufman as Partner

Kaufman joins PKF Clear Thinking from Christmas Tree Shops, LLC, where she served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to her position at Christmas Tree Shops, Kaufman spent fifteen years at a middle market turnaround and restructuring firm, frequently serving as interim Chief Restructuring Officer and Chief Financial Officer for companies experiencing financial difficulties. As part of those engagements, she provided cash flow management services, conducted business plan viability analyses, designed and steered turnaround action plans, managed debt and equity placement, sourced refinancing, and leveraged her deep expertise in forensic accounting. Kaufman's work has spanned many industries, including retail, car rental and sales, distribution, health care, education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and professional services.

Kaufman was recently named Chair of The International Women's Insolvency and Restructuring Confederation (IWIRC), the premier international networking and professional growth organization for women in the restructuring and insolvency industry. She is a fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy and previously served as the president and director of the Northeast Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association, now serving as a member of the past president's council for the chapter. Kaufman, a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute, frequently speaks on various aspects of restructuring and has been published in the American Bankruptcy Institute Journal. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Bridgeport.

About PKF Clear Thinking, LLC

PKF Clear Thinking, LLC, a subsidiary of PKF O'Connor Davies, offers advisory services that help companies succeed, at any stage of their life cycle, with clear direction and practical, actionable solutions. The Firm engages with healthy companies to create value and works with troubled companies to preserve value. Our track record and years of experience working on hundreds of successful engagements has propelled us to become a trusted and respected advisor. For more information, visit https://www.pkfct.com/.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

