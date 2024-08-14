PKF Investment Banking Closes Sale of EWC Controls Inc.

"We are proud to have acted as exclusive advisors to EWC on this strategic transaction," said Robert Murphy, Senior Managing Director at PKF Investment Banking. Post this

Headquartered in Englishtown, New Jersey, and founded in 1961, EWC is a family-owned business and a leader in HVAC zone control design and solutions for the residential market. EWC has manufactured heating, ventilation and air conditioning products, including zone systems, dampers, control panels, thermostats, sensors and other components, since 1988. With deep expertise in zoning technology, EWC has set the bar for the industry by winning awards for innovation and earning a strong reputation for product quality and customer service.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, and founded in 1938, RPC is an established industry leader in residential and commercial indoor air quality. RPC is the parent company of AprilAire. The acquisition of EWC is complementary to AprilAire and places RPC in a leading position in zoning solutions.

"The PKF Investment Banking team provided thoughtful, expert advice throughout the entire transaction process and delivered value well above their fees," said Mike Reilly, President of EWC. "PKF Investment Banking's deep understanding of EWC, its end markets and strategic goals led to a very favorable outcome for all parties. We look forward to building a bright future together with RPC's talented team."

About PKF Investment Banking

PKF O'Connor Davies Capital LLC (DBA PKF Investment Banking) is a subsidiary and investment banking affiliate of PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC. Whether a business owner is ready to sell the company or seeking growth through acquisition, our investment banking team is committed and credentialed to help owners achieve their objectives. PKF Investment Banking provides guidance through every step of the process and brings the expertise to enhance certainty to close – while always staying focused on maximizing the value derived from the transaction.

With deep expertise in and a dedicated focus on the lower middle market, the PKF Investment Banking team has completed over 300 M&A and capital raise engagements in North America and abroad throughout their careers. The firm has extensive experience partnering with business owners across a broad range of industries, encompassing business and professional services, consumer and food & beverage, distribution, diversified industrials and software/IT services among others. For more information, visit http://www.pkfib.com.

Securities-related transactions are processed through an unaffiliated broker-dealer, Burch & Company, Inc.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact

Michelle Goyke, PKF O'Connor Davies, 914-341-7615, [email protected], https://www.pkfod.com/

